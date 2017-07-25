Venice Days: Works by Chloe Sevigny, Canada’s Kim Nguyen, China’s Pengfei in Lineup

ROME – The Venice Film Festival’s independently run Venice Days section, modeled on Cannes Directors’ Fortnight, has unveiled a promising lineup mixing known auteurs and potential discoveries, with 11 of 12 competition titles slated for world premieres.

New works from China’s Pengfei; Canada’s Oscar-nominated Kim Nguyen (“War Witch”); Thai auteur Pen-ek Ratanaruang (“Last Life in the Universe”); U.S.-based Iranian artist and filmmaker Shirin Neshat (“Women Without Men”); and Italy’s Vincenzo Marra (“La Prima Luce”) are among competition highlights.

Pengfei, who was in Venice Days in 2015 with his first film, “Underground Fragrance,” is returning with followup “The Taste of Rice Flower” (pictured).

New short films by Chloe Sevigny and U.S. choreographer-director Celia Rowlson-Hall will screen as part of Venice Days’ Women’s Tales Project, sponsored by Miu Miu, the women’s fashion brand owned by Prada.

Iranian director Samira Makhmalbaf (“Blackboards,” “Two-Legged Horse”) will preside over the jury that will hand the Venice Days Award to the top competition title. The prize is worth 20,000 euros ($22,000). Competition entries will also vie for the section’s audience award, while all first works are eligible for Venice’s Lion of the Future prize for best first work across all the Venice fest sections.

The 14th edition of Venice Days will run concurrently with the Venice Film Festival from Aug. 30 to Sept. 9.

More to follow.

VENICE DAYS LINEUP

COMPETITION

“Candelaria,” Jhonny Hendrix Hinestroza (Colombia, Germany, Norway, Argentina)

“The Contagion,” Matteo Botrugno, Daniele Coluccini (Italy)

“Where Shadows Fall,” Valentina Pedicini (Italy)

“L’Equilibrio,” Vincenzo Marra (Italy)

“Eye on Juliet,” Kim Nguyen (Canada)

“Longing,” Savi Gabizon (Israel)

“Life Guidance,” Ruth Mader (Austria)

“Looking For Oum Kulthum,” Shirin Neshat (Germany, Austria, Italy)

“M,” Sara Forestier (France)

“Samui Song,” Pen-ek Ratanaruang (Thailand, Germany, Norway)

“The Taste of Rice Flower,” Pengfei (China)

“Volubilis,” Faouzi Bensaidi (Morocco, France)

WOMEN’S TALES PROJECT (shorts), in collaboration with Prada’s Miu Miu Label

“Carmen,” Chloe Sevigny (Italy, U.S.)

“#14 (The [End of History Illusion],” Celia Rowlson-Hall (Italy, U.S.)

SPECIAL EVENTS

“Agnelli,” Nick Hooker (U.S.)

“Getting Naked: A Burlesque Story,” James Lester (U.S.)

“La Legge Del Numero Uno,” Alessandro D’Alatri (Italy)

“The Resolute,” Giovanni Donfrancesco (Italy, France)

“Thirst Street,” Nathan Silver (U.S.)

“Il Tentato Suicidio NellAdolescenza,” Ermanno Olmi (Italy)

SPECIAL SCREENINGS

“I’M (endless like the space),” Anne-Riitta Ciccone (Italy)

“The Millionairs,” Claudio Santamaria (Italy)

“Raccontare Venezia,” Wilma Labate (Italy, France)