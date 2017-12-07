Variety Partners With Dubai International Film Festival for Inaugural Middle East Interview Studio

Rebecca Rubin

Actor Sir Patrick Stewart receives the Lifetime Achievement Award from Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed al-Maktoum at the opening of the Dubai International Film Festival in Dubai, 06 December 2017. The festival lasts from 06 until 13 December 2017.Dubai International Film Festival 2017, United Arab Emirates - 06 Dec 2017
CREDIT: DOKOUPI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Variety, in association with the Dubai International Film Festival, has announced its first interview studio in the Middle East.

The interview-only studio will be located at the Al Naseem Hotel Madinat Jumeirah in Dubai. Interviews, all presented by the Dubai International Film Festival and Empire International, will take place during the film festival and will later appear on Variety’s website and social media accounts.

Some of the international actors and filmmakers likely to participate include Sonam Kapoor, Claes Bang, Haifaa Al Mansour, David Harbour, Hend Sabri, Olga Kurylenko, Patrick Stewart, Dee Rees, Kimberly Peirce, and Niki Caro.

Variety is a brand that has been synonymous with entertainment all over the world for more than a century, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them at this year’s Dubai International Film Festival,” Shivani Pandya DIFF managing director said. “The Variety Studio will be buzzing with activity throughout the festival, sharing the excitement of DIFF and exclusive stories from the talented people behind some of this year’s most anticipated films from around world.”

Michelle Sobrino-Stearns, Variety’s group publisher and chief revenue officer, added, “Variety is pleased to expand our film festival interview studio to the Middle East and is proud to partner with DIFF.”

The 14th edition of DIFF takes place Dec. 6-13.

(Pictured: Patrick Stewart is honored in Dubai)

