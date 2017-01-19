Industry veteran Una Morera has been named director of distribution for indie film distributor and documentary specialist Bond/360, Variety has learned exclusively.

The hire was announced Thursday on the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival. Morera will be responsible for executing cross-platform communications strategy for Bond/360 releases.

Before joining Bond/360, Morera served as director of programming for Lionsgate’s Tribeca Shortlist SVOD in New York. She had also worked as senior content programmer for Gaia.com SVOD in Colorado since 2005.

Morera has produced and directed documentary shorts and worked as a development executive for Jane Berliner and Handprint Entertainment.

Bond/360’s upcoming slate includes “Strike a Pose,” “The Settlers,” “Karl Marx City,” and “God Knows Where I Am.”

“Una Morera is an experienced documentary marketing professional,” said Bond/360 COO Elizabeth Sheldon. “She has a deep knowledge of the documentary landscape and an unrelenting passion to connect audiences with films across platforms. She deeply understands the marketing challenge and how to amplify audience awareness and engagement.”

Morera said, “I am thrilled to join the Bond/360 team. Bond/360’s’ collaborative approach with filmmakers to develop and execute individually tailored releases that identify and target audiences reflects my own passion for the power of film to change the world.”

Bond/360’s releases have included “Exit Through the Gift Shop,” “Senna,” “The Imposter,” “Particle Fever,” “Deep Web,” “Advanced Style,” “An Art that Nature Makes,” and “Notes on Blindness.”