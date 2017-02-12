BERLINALE SPECIAL

Devil’s Freedom

(Films Boutique)

It says much about the strength of Mexico’s documentary production that the first pick-up announced from last year’s Morelia Festival was a docu-feature, Everard Gonzalez’s “Devil’s Freedom,” a harrowing account of the devastating psychological and emotional damage of Mexico’s drug wars.

GENERATION

Tesoros

(FiGa Films)

Children’s adventure from María Novaro (“Danzon”) revolves around the joys of growing up on Mexico’s idyllic Barra de Potosi coast, as 6-year-old Dylan and friends search for Captain Drake’s treasure.

FORUM

Casa Roshell

(Tonalá Lab)

Mexico’s Interior XIII (“I Promise to You Anarchy”) co-produces Chilean Camila Donoso’s story of a couple of transvestites that run a Mexico City hideout for men seeking to freely express their desires.

BERLIN CLASSICS

Canoa

(Conacine/STPC)

Felipe Cazals’ Berlin 1976 Silver Bear winner inspired a young Alfonso Cuaron, and it’s not difficult to see why: A net-documentary account of the real-life lynching of five students that critiques clerical fanaticism, political corruption, and a rural Mexico still stuck in the 19th century.

MARKET SCREENINGS

I Dream in Another Language

(Agencia Sha, Alebrije Cine y Video)

Sales agent: Mundial

A 2017 Sundance Festival Audience Award winner, the latest from Ernesto Contreras (“Blue Eyelids”), was produced, among others, by “Instructions Not Included’s” Monica Lozano. Pic is a thought-provoking, visually stunning tale of a linguist’s attempt to record speakers of an indigenous language.

Carrion (pictured)

(Galopando Cine)

In the third feature by Sebastian Hiriart (“A Stone Throw Away”), a couple travel to a tropical resort to reboot their relationship. Their romance degenerates into a violent love triangle.

VISIONS

Mist

Max Zunino’s Berlin-set bildungsroman, co-written by and starring Sofia Espinosa (“Gloria”), follows a young woman from Mexico’s stifling upper middle class who, pregnant, escapes to Berlin and finds a final sense of individual identity. The biggest winner at Guadalajara’s Works in Progress last year.

Veronica

(Corazón Films)

A retired psychologist takes on the case of a woman whose former shrink mysteriously disappeared. A thriller from Carlos Algara and Alejandro Martínez-Beltrán, produced by U.S./Mexico-based Producciones a Ciegas.

Help Me Make It Through the Night

(CCC)

Set up at prestigious Mexican film school CCC, José Ramón Chávez’s debut depicts a family at a breaking point.

The Big Promise

(Beanca Films)

A Mexican photographer and his daughter reunite 23 years after her birth. Sam Trammell (“True Blood”) and Sofía Espinosa star in director-producer Jorge Ramírez-Suárez’s follow-up to Fox’s Mexican B.O. hit “Guten Tag, Ramón.”

The Weak Ones

(Pierrot Films)

A young rancher has a scuffle with a 13-year-old boy with mob connections. Hours later, he finds two of his dogs dead. Raúl Rico and Eduardo Giralt narrate his journey in search of justice.

CO-PRODUCTION MARKET

Where the Summer Went

(Animal de Luz Films)

This road movie and female friendship tale is from Beatriz Sanchis, who directed “All Your Dead Ones,” starring Elena Anaya. Written by Sanchis and Gibran Portela (“Gueros,” “La Jaula de Oro,” “The Untamed”).

Benigno Cruz

(Paloma Negra Films)

Lucía Films’ Jorge Hernández Aldana (“The Night Buffalo,” “The Heirs”) portrays a tough Venezuelan old-timer who decides to sell his land and share the proceedings with his grown-up children.

CO-PRODUCTION MARKET — VISITORS

Crimen Futuro

A 12-part TV series chronicles contrasting crimes in Mexico, from major Mexican movie-TV director Gerardo Naranjo (“Miss Bala,” “Narcos,” “Viena and the Fantomes”).

Rush Hour

(Cactus Films & Video)

Argentina-born Luciana Kaplan chronicles the daily odyssey of three different people in Mexico City, Istanbul and L.A. Among the producers: “Amores Perros”’ Martha Sosa, also an Emmy Award winner.

Presa Facil

(Miguel Calderón)

Feature project by renowned Mexican artist Miguel Calderón, whose work appears in Wes Anderson’s “The Royal Tenenbaums,” and helmer of Cinepantera co-production “Zeus.” This is about a worker at an aviary who uses his knowledge of falconry to seduce women.

Aureliano

(Producciones Delba)

Director-producer Ximena Urrutia’s feature debut narrates the story of Aureliano Urrutia, a 20th century’s prestigious surgeon and Mexican politician.

The Invisible Frontier

(Mandarina Cine)

Mariana Flores’ poetic, intimate take on the life of a group of soldiers, trapped on Mexico’s volcanic Socorro Island.