Toronto: Spurlock Takes a Bite Out of ‘Chicken’ in New Doc

Morgan Spurlock is back baiting the big food industry with “Super Size Me 2: Holy Chicken!” In 2004’s Oscar-nominated “Super Size Me,” the filmmaker took on McDonald’s, and now tackles the chicken industry by opening his own fast-food chicken franchise to investigate and challenge the multibillion-dollar business of chicken. The fast food business has changed dramatically since Spurlock’s first film, adopting “healthy” and “natural” as buzz words. But are consumers getting the whole truth? “Super Size Me 2” follows Spurlock from raising poultry to opening a restaurant, in trying to answer that question — as well as many others.

The first film was a pointed look at the fast food industry’s effect on America’s health. What does the second film focus on?

A lot of what the film really does do is pull back this curtain of how the food industry manipulates and lies to us and how they create this facade.

Do you go after McDonald’s in this film?

The focus is chicken and the chicken industry. Chicken is the most eaten animal on the planet. Using this one industry as a jumping off point was the best way to address multiple restaurants and chains and multiple parts of the food industry that we live in.

You opened a pop-up restaurant last November in Ohio for four days. How’d that go?

It was a really hard. Even though it was only open for four days we still had to do everything — permits, inspections — just as if you are opening a restaurant forever.

Do you have distribution yet for Super Size Me 2?”

We do not so any excited buyers can call me today.

Are you hoping for a wide theatrical release like the first film received?

As filmmakers we all want our movies to play in movie theaters. That’s the dream we all grew up with, but that’s a shifting dream. Now there are so many homes for these movies outside the theater and people are buying docs like never before. Will this bubble last forever? Probably not, but right now it’s a great time to be telling these stories because the market is hungry for them.

You and your production company, Warrior Poets, have a lot going on including your first narrative feature about Sue Mengers. Where do you find the time?

Rule number one is that I don’t sleep. Rule number two, as my angry wife will tell you, I’m never home. Also over time in the last 13 years I’ve built an amazing team of people around me who really free me up to do more things and help grow our business.