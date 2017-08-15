Toronto Adds Films From Aaron Sorkin, Louis C.K., Brie Larson

New works from Aaron Sorkin, John Woo, Louis C.K. and Brie Larson will make the trek North to screen at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

The Canadian gathering added 100 new films to its lineup of programming. Toronto, as it is referred to in the movie business, is seen as an essential stop for movies hoping to generate Oscar buzz.

The additions include Sorkin’s directorial debut, “Molly’s Game,” which stars Jessica Chastain as the woman behind an underground Hollywood poker game. Sorkin, the creator of “the walk and talk” with “West Wing,” also wrote the screenplays for “A Few Good Men” and “The Social Network.”

Then there’s C.K.’s “I Love You, Daddy,” which finds the “Louie” star directing a cast that includes Chloe Grace Moretz, Charlie Day, and John Malkovich in black-and-white 35mm. The production has been kept under wraps and few details are known. It may be heading across the border in search of theatrical distribution.

There’s also a strong political undercurrent to the new inclusions. Peter Landesman will bring “Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House” to Toronto with Liam Neeson starring as “Deep Throat,” the most famous leaker in history. And John Curran will offer up “Chappaquiddick,” a look at the political scandal that derailed Ted Kennedy’s presidential ambitions. Jason Clarke will play the U.S. senator behind a car accident that resulted in the death of Mary Jo Kopechne, a 28-year old political aide.

Larson, an Oscar-winner for “Room,” will slide behind the camera with Unicorn Store.” The film marks her directorial debut and centers on a woman who moves back in with her parents.

Woo, the action director behind “Face/Off,” will screen “Manhunt,” a remake of a 1976 Japanese classic action movie. It will also show at the Venice Film Festival.

Film festival have broadened their mandate in recent years, with television programming popping up at Cannes and Sundance. Toronto is no exception to this trend. There are a number of buzzy small screen offerings at this year’s gathering, most notably, HBO will premiere episodes from “The Deuce,” a ’70’s set porn drama with James Franco. “The Wire” creators David Simon and George Pelecanos head the creative team behind the show.

Toronto already announced that “Borg/McEnroe,” a look at the famous tennis rivalry between John McEnroe and Bjorn Borg, will open the festival. Other films featured at the festival include Joe Wright’s “Darkest Hour,” Andy Serkis’ “Breathe,” and Alexander Payne’s “Downsizing.” Toronto will run from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17.

Here’s a look at the additional programming:

GALAS

“55 Steps,” Bille August, Germany/Belgium

“Chappaquiddick,” John Curran, USA

“Hochelaga, Terre des Âmes,” François Girard, Canada

“My Days of Mercy,” Tali Shalom-Ezer, USA

“The Leisure Seeker,” Paolo Virzì, Italy

“Three Christs,” Jon Avnet, USA

SPECIAL PRESENTATIONS

“The Captain” (“Der Hauptmann”), Robert Schwentke, Germany/France/Poland

“The Conformist,” Cai Shangjun, China

“The Cured,” David Freyne, Ireland/United Kingdom/France

“The Escape,” Dominic Savage, United Kingdom

“The Florida Project,” Sean Baker, USA

“Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz, Israel/Germany/France/Switzerland

“I Love You, Daddy,” Louis C.K., USA

“In the Fade” (“Aus dem Nichts”) Fatih Akin, Germany/France

“Journey’s End,” Saul Dibb, United Kingdom

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer,” Yorgos Lanthimos, Ireland/United Kingdom

“Kodachrome,” Mark Raso, Canada/USA

“Lean On Pete,” Andrew Haigh, USA/United Kingdom

“Loving Pablo,” Fernando León de Aranoa, Spain

“Michael Jackson’s Thriller 3D,” John Landis, USA

“Making of Michael Jackson’s Thriller,” Jerry Kramer, USA

“Manhunt,” John Woo, Hong Kong/China

“Mark Felt – The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” Peter Landesman, USA

“Marrowbone,” Sergio G. Sánchez, Spain

“Molly’s Game,” Aaron Sorkin, USA

“The Motive” (“El Autor”), Manuel Martín Cuenca, Spain

“Number One” (“Numéro Une”), Tonie Marshall, France

“On Chesil Beach,” Dominic Cooke, United Kingdom

“Outside In,” Lynn Shelton, USA

“Papillon,” Michael Noer, Serbia/Montenegro/Malta

“Racer and the Jailbird,” Michaël R. Roskam, Belgium/France

“Radiance” (“Hikari”) Naomi Kawase, Japan/France

“Redoubtable,” Michel Hazanavicius, France

“Three Peaks” (“Drei Zinnen”), Jan Zabeil, Germany/Italy

“Unicorn Store,” Brie Larson, USA

“Who We Are Now,” Matthew Newton, USA

“You Disappear” (“Du Forsvinder”), Peter Schønau Fog, Denmark/Sweden

“Youth” (“Fāng Huá”), Feng Xiaogang, China

MASTERS

“The Day After” (“Geu-hu”), Hong Sangsoo, South Korea

“Faces Places” (“Visages Villages”), Agnès Varda, JR, France

“First Reformed,” Paul Schrader, USA

“Happy End,” Michael Haneke, France/Austria/Germany

“The House by the Sea” (“La Villa”), Robert Guédiguian, France

“Loveless” (“Nelyubov”), Andrey Zvyagintsev, Russia/France/Belgium/Germany

“The Other Side of Hope” (“Toivon tuolla puolen”), Aki Kaurismäki, Finland/Germany

“Our People Will Be Healed,” Alanis Obomsawin, Canada

“Rainbow – A Private Affair” (“Una questione private”) Paolo Taviani, Vittorio Taviani, Italy/France

“The Third Murder” (“Sandome no Satsujin”), Hirokazu Kore-eda, Japan

“Zama,” Lucrecia Martel, Argentina/Brazil/Spain/France/Netherlands/Mexico/Portugal/USA

CONTEMPORARY WORLD CINEMA

“A Ciambra,” Jonas Carpignano, Italy/France/USA/Germany

“A Sort of Family,” Diego Lerman, Argentina/Brazil/France/Poland

“Alanis,” Anahí Berneri, Argentina

“Ana, mon amour,” Călin Peter Netzer, Romania/Germany/France

“Angels Wear White,” Vivian Qu, China/France

“April’s Daughter,” Michel Franco, Mexico

“Arrhythmia,” Boris Khlebnikov, Russi Finland/Germany

“Beyond Words,” Urszula Antoniak, Netherlands/Poland

“Birds Without Names,” Kazuya Shiraishi, Japan

“Breath,” Simon Baker, Australia

“Dark is the Night,” Adolfo Alix Jr., Philippines

“Directions,” Stephan Komandarev, Bulgaria/Germany/Macedonia

“Disappearance,” Boudewijn Koole, Netherlands/Norway

“Euthanizer,” Teemu Nikki, Finland

“Félicité,” Alain Gomis, France/Senegal/Belgium/Germany/Lebanon

“Good Favour,” Rebecca Daly, Ireland/Belgium/Denmark/Netherlands

“Hannah,” Andrea Pallaoro, Italy/Belgium/France

“Insyriated,” Philippe Van Leeuw, Belgium/France/Lebanon

“Life and nothing more,” Antonio Méndez Esparza, Spain/USA

“Longing,” Savi Gabizon, Israel

“Looking for Oum Kulthum,” Shirin Neshat, Germany/Austria/Italy/Lebanon/Qatar

“Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts,” Mouly Surya, Indonesia/France/Malaysia/Thailand

“Miami,” Zaida Bergroth, Finland

“Motorrad,” Vicente Amorim, Brazil

“Nina,” Juraj Lehotsk••, Slovakia/Czech Republic

“On Body and Soul,” Ildikó Enyedi, Hungary

“Samui Song,” Pen-ek Ratanaruang, Thailand/Germany/Norway

“Sergio & Sergei,” Ernesto Daranas Serrano, Spain/Cuba

“The Big Bad Fox & Other Tales,” Benjamin Renner, Patrick Imbert, France

“The Insult,” Ziad Doueiri, France/Lebanon

“The Journey,” Mohamed Jabarah Al-daradji, Iraq/United Kingdom/France/Qatar/Netherlands

“The Lodgers,” Brian O’Malley, Ireland

“The Number,” Khalo Matabane, South Africa

“The Royal Hibiscus Hotel,” Ishaya Bako, Nigeria

“The Summit,” Santiago Mitre, Argentina/Spain/France

“Tulipani, Love, Honour and a Bicycle,” Mike van Diem, Netherlands/Italy/Canada

“Under the Tree,” Hafsteinn Gunnar Sigur•sson, Iceland/Denmark/Poland/Germany

“Veronica,” Paco Plaza, Spain

“Wajib,” Annemarie Jacir, Palestine/France/Germany/Colombia/Norway/Qatar/United Arab Emirates

“Western,” Valeska Grisebach, Germany/Bulgaria/Austria

PRIMETIME

“Dark,” Germany, 2 episodes

Showrunners: Baran bo Odar, Jantje Friese

Director: Baran bo Odar

“The Deuce,” USA, 2 episodes

Showrunners: David Simon, George Pelecanos

Directors: Michelle MacLaren, Ernest Dickerson

“The Girlfriend Experience Season 2,” USA, 4 episodes

Showrunners and directors: Amy Seimetz, Lodge Kerrigan

“Under Pressure,” Brazil, 2 episodes

Showrunners: Andrucha Waddington, Jorge Furtado

Directors: Andrucha Waddington, Mini Kerti

WAVELENGTHS: FEATURES

“Caniba,” Véréna Paravel, Lucien Castaing-Taylor, France

“Cocote,” Nelson Carlo de los Santos Arias, Dominican Republic

“Dragonfly Eyes,” Xu Bing, China/USA

“Good Luck,” Ben Russell, France/Germany

“Jeannette, the Childhood of Joan of Arc,” Bruno Dumont, France

“Le fort des fous,” Narimane Mari, France/Algeria/Switzerland/Germany/Greece/Qatar

“Mrs. Fang,” Wang Bing, France/China/Germany

“Occidental,” Neïl Beloufa, France

“The Nothing Factory” (“A Fábrica De Nada”) Pedro Pinho, Portugal

WAVELENGTHS: PAIRINGS

“Beyond the One” (“Al di là dell’uno”), Anna Marziano, France/Italy/Germany

Preceded by

“Strangely Ordinary this Devotion,” Dani Leventhal, Sheilah Wilson, USA

“PROTOTYPE,” Blake Williams, Canada

Preceded by

“Florence” (“Firenze”), Erkki Kurenniemi, Finland

“Ta peau si lisse” (“A Skin so Soft”), Denis Côté, Canada/Switzerland

Preceded by

“Scaffold,” Kazik Radwanski, Canada

WAVELENGTHS: SHORT FILM PROGRAMS

Wavelengths 1: Appetite for Destruction

“Onward Lossless Follows,” Michael Robinson, USA

“some cities,” Francesco Gagliardi, Canada

“The Watchmen,” Fern Silva, USA

“Wasteland No.1 – Ardent, Verdant,” Jodie Mack, USA

“Phantasiesätze” (“Fantasy Sentences”), Dane Komljen, Germany/Denmark

“Dislocation Blues,” Sky Hopinka, Ho-Chunk Nation/USA

Wavelengths 2: Fluid Frontiers

“Pixillation,” Anne Charlotte Robertson, USA (Restoration courtesy of Harvard Film Archive)

“Ticino,” Friedl vom Gröller, Austria/Italy

“Brown And Clear,” Kevin Jerome Everson, USA

“Turtles Are Always Home” (“Sokun Al Sulhufat”), Rawane Nassif, Canada/Lebanon/Qatar

“Configuration in Black and White,” Helga Fanderl, Germany

“Fire,” Lucy Parker, United Kingdom

“From Source to Poem,” Rosa Barba, Germany

“Fluid Frontiers,” Ephraim Asili, USA/Canada

Wavelengths 3: Figures in the Landscape

“Mr. Yellow Sweatshirt,” Pacho Velez, Yoni Brook, USA

“Yeti,” Wojciech B?…kowski, Poland

“(100ft),” Minjung Kim, South Korea/USA

“Heart of a Mountain,” Parastoo Anoushahpour, Ryan Ferko, Faraz Anoushahpour, Taiwan/Canada

“Rose Gold,” Sara Cwynar, USA

“Division Movement to Vungtau,” Benjamin Crotty, Bertrand Dezoteux, France

“Flores,” Jorge Jácome, Portugal

Wavelengths 4: As Above, So Below

“La Libertad,” Laura Huertas Millán, Colombia/France/USA

“Palmerston Blvd.,” Dan Browne, Canada

“below-above,” André Lehmann, Switzerland

“Aliens,” Luis López Carrasco, Spain