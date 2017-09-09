Thriller ‘Marlina the Murderer’ Books North America Release Deals Ahead of Toronto Bow

Thriller 'Marlina the Murderer' Books North
Toronto Intl. Film Festival

Indonesian thriller “Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts” has been sold to the U.S. and Canada  ahead of its North American premiere at the Toronto festival on Sept. 12.

According to Asian Shadows, which handles international sales of the film helmed by Mouly Surya, the film was picked up by Northern Banner, Raven Banner’s specialty distribution label, for an early 2018 release in Canada. Northern Banner has recently acquired the rights to “The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki,” winner of Cannes’ Un Certain Regard last year, and “Mimosas,” last year’s Cannes Critic’s Week Grand Prize winner.

KimStim and Icarus Films, arthouse distributors based in Brooklyn, together acquired the U.S. rights to “Marlina.” The film is also slated for a 2018 release following a run at several film festivals across the U.S.

“Marlina the Murderer in Four Acts” is Surya’s third feature film. It follows the story of Marlina, a young widow who defends herself by killing several men but the ghost of one of them returns to haunt her.

The film screened in Cannes’ Director’s Fortnight this year. Asian Shadows said the film has already been sold to 18 territories.

 

