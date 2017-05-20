The Works Brings “The Empire Strikes Back” Stuntmen Film To Cannes

The Works International is launching sales for ‘Elstree 1979’ in Cannes, a feature doc about the stuntmen of ‘The Empire Strikes Back’.

The film is a follow-up to ‘Elstree 1976’, which delved in to the background performers in the original ‘Star Wars’ movie. The follow-up will look at the stunt team on ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ and notably the work of legendary stuntmen Colin Skeaping and Vic Armstrong.

Skeaping did all of mark Hamill’s stunts in the movie and in the new doc will recreate the moment in ‘The Empire Strikes Back’ that sees Luke Skywalker blown through a window during a fight with Darth Vader.

The Works Film Group is on production duty, and filming starts this summer for delivery next spring. Jon Spira returns to direct and Hank Starrs to produce. Both worked on the earlier ‘Elstree 1976’ film. The Works UK Distribution is kicking off the sales effort at the Cannes Film Festival.

Executive producers for The Works Film & Television Group are Martin McCabe, Brooke Lyndon-Stanford, Deepak Sikka and Mick Southworth.

McCabe said: “Jon and Hank’s new project is highly anticipated by film fans all over the world.  Following the tremendous success we enjoyed with Elstree 1976 we couldn’t be more excited to introduce this new title to International buyers in Cannes.”

Starrs said:  “We are really excited to be returning to the DNA of the ‘Star Wars’ universe and specifically ‘The Empire Strikes Back’, to cast a unique and forensic eye over a truly explosive community – the British stuntmen and women that brought their skills to Elstree in 1979 and beyond.”

