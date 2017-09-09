‘The Shape of Water’ Wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival: Complete List of Winners

Guillermo del Toro's critically adored romantic fantasy takes the top prize from a jury headed by Annette Bening.
WINNERS OF THE 74TH VENICE FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL AWARDS
IN COMPETITION
Golden Lion: “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro
Grand Jury Prize: “Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz
Silver Lion for Best Director: Xavier Legrand, “Custody”
Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Charlotte Rampling, “Hannah”
Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Kamel El Basha, “The Insult”
Best Screenplay: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh
Special Jury Prize: “Sweet Country,” Warwick Thornton
Marcello Mastroianni Award for Young Performer: Charlie Plummer, “Lean on Pete”
HORIZONS (ORIZZONTI)
Best Film: “Nico, 1988,” Susanna Nicchiarelli
Best Director: Vahid Jalilvand, “No Date, No Signature”
Special Jury Prize: “Caniba,” Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor
Best Actress: Lyna Khoudri, “Les bienheureux”
Best Actor: Navid Mohammadzadeh, “No Date, No Signature”
Best Screenplay: “Oblivion Verses,” Dominique Wellinski and Rene Ballesteros
Best Short Film: “Gros chagrin,” Céline Devaux
LION OF THE FUTURE
Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film: “Custody,” Xavier Legrand
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Documentary on Cinema: “The Prince and the Dybbuk,” Elvira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski
Best Restored Film: “Come and See”
VIRTUAL REALITY COMPETITION
Best Virtual Reality: “Arden’s Wake (Expanded),” Eugene Y.K. Chung
Best Virtual Reality Experience: “La Camera Isabbiata,” Laurie Anderson and Hsin-chien Huang
Best Virtual Reality Story: “Bloodless,” Gina Kim
I already was very excited for The Shape Of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, but now I’m 10 times more excited!!
Glorious! Thrilled for Rampling, too. Kinda wish Hawkins won only because it would be a great precursor on her behalf, but I’m sure I’m just anxious. The film winning the Golden Lion will aid her longterm chances tremendously. Also thrilled for Foxtrot and McDonagh, among others. Gonna be a busy viewing season for me. I hope this MoviePass actually works out….