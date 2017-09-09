‘The Shape of Water’ Wins Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival: Complete List of Winners

Guillermo del Toro’s lavish romantic fantasy “The Shape of Water” has won the Golden Lion for best film in Competition at this year’s Venice Film Festival, from a jury presided over by actress Annette Bening. Full story to follow.

WINNERS OF THE 74TH VENICE FILM FESTIVAL OFFICIAL AWARDS

IN COMPETITION

Golden Lion: “The Shape of Water,” Guillermo del Toro

Grand Jury Prize: “Foxtrot,” Samuel Maoz

Silver Lion for Best Director: Xavier Legrand, “Custody”

Volpi Cup for Best Actress: Charlotte Rampling, “Hannah”

Volpi Cup for Best Actor: Kamel El Basha, “The Insult”

Best Screenplay: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” Martin McDonagh

Special Jury Prize: “Sweet Country,” Warwick Thornton

Marcello Mastroianni Award for Young Performer: Charlie Plummer, “Lean on Pete”

HORIZONS (ORIZZONTI)

Best Film: “Nico, 1988,” Susanna Nicchiarelli

Best Director: Vahid Jalilvand, “No Date, No Signature”

Special Jury Prize: “Caniba,” Verena Paravel and Lucien Castaing-Taylor

Best Actress: Lyna Khoudri, “Les bienheureux”

Best Actor: Navid Mohammadzadeh, “No Date, No Signature”

Best Screenplay: “Oblivion Verses,” Dominique Wellinski and Rene Ballesteros

Best Short Film: “Gros chagrin,” Céline Devaux

LION OF THE FUTURE

Luigi De Laurentiis Award for Best Debut Film: “Custody,” Xavier Legrand

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Documentary on Cinema: “The Prince and the Dybbuk,” Elvira Niewiera and Piotr Rosolowski

Best Restored Film: “Come and See”

VIRTUAL REALITY COMPETITION



Best Virtual Reality: “Arden’s Wake (Expanded),” Eugene Y.K. Chung

Best Virtual Reality Experience: “La Camera Isabbiata,” Laurie Anderson and Hsin-chien Huang

Best Virtual Reality Story: “Bloodless,” Gina Kim