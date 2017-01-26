Confirming its status as one of the go-to art fare companies at the 2017 Berlin Festival, Michael Webber’s The Match Factory has acquired international sales rights to five Berlinale world premieres, three in competition, including Finish icon Aki Kaurismaki’s awaited “The Other Side of Hope.”

When the dust settles on the pick-ups of titles selected for this year’s Berlin, few if any sales agents,- and indeed very few countries – are likely to own a larger slice of Berlin competition real estate.

Of new pick-ups, The Match Factory will represent “Bright Nights,” from German 1990’s new wave writer-director Thomas Arslan, marking his follow-up to 2012 Berlin competition hit “Gold,” a latter-day Klondike-set Western. Produced by Germany’s Schramm Film Koerner & Weber and Norway’s Mer Film, “Bright Nights” return Aslan to the rugged wild, here remote north Norway in what The Match Factory describes as a touching father-son drama.

The Match Factory sold “Gold.” Its links with Ari Kaurismaki go back to his “Lights at Dusk” in 2006, the year The Match Factory launched. The second part of Kaurismaki’s announced port city trilogy, “The Other Side of Hope” picks up on the odd-couple bromance of “Le Havre,” mixing that with Kaurismaki’s

retro air, deadpan humour and lived-in characters. Set in contemporary Helsinki, it enters on the relationship between a travelling salesman and a Syrian refugee seeing asylum in Finland. Described as a “melancholic films carried along by Kaurismaki’s hallmark humour,” “The Other Side of Hope” is his first feature in six years.

The latest from Aktan Arym Kubat, Kyrgyzstan’s best-known auteur and director of “The Swing,” “The Adopted Son” and “The Chimp” under his Russian name, Aktan Abdykalykov, “The Centaur” will screen in Panorama. An ambitious Kyrgyzstan co-production with the Netherlands, Germany and France, “Centaur” turns on a former horse thief living a peaceful life in the capital who is challenged to pull off a spectacular horse heist. It is inspired by the legend of horses giving men wings, The Match Factory said in a statement.

One of two first features in Berlin competition, comedy “Wild Mouse,” from Josef Hader – a multi-awarded actor and one of Austria’s foremost cabaret artists – is a satire of middle-class life, Hader has said. It relates the huge blow to his ego taken by a music critic laid off by his paper’s editor; as he plots revenge, he steadily slides off the rails. Hader stars.”Wild Mouse” will be released in Germany by Majestic on March 9.

Rounding up The Match Factory’s sales slate of Berlin-selected movies, “Bye Bye Germany,” from Sam Garbaski, is a “heartfelt historical entertainment,” The Match Factory said, turning on the battle of David Bermann (Mortiz Bleibtreu) and his Jewish friends who survived the Nazi regime to make some bucks in order to leave for America. A Berlinale Gala Special, “Bye Bye Germany“ will hit German cinemas on April 6, distributed by X-Verleih.

At this year’s Berlinale, The Match Factory will also screen in the European Film Market three Sundance premieres: Swedish writer-director Tarik Saleh’s Cairo 2011 film noir “The Nile Hilton Incident”; “Axolotl Overkill,” German Helene Hegemann makeover of her own novel; and Cate Blanchett starrer “Manifesto,” from Julian Rosefeldt.