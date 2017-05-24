Kirsten Dunst Gets Emotional at ‘The Beguiled’ World Premiere in Cannes

“The Beguiled” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, and Kirsten Dunst could not hold back her emotions.

The actress wiped away a tear as she walked down the red carpet with co-stars Nicole Kidman and Elle Fanning, and director Sofia Coppola. Everyone was dressed to the nines — Kidman wore a stunning, 20s-inspired, form-fitting golden dress while Dunst glowed in a periwinkle A-line gown. Fanning floated down the carpet in a purple princess dress with an a-symmetrical dropped waist.

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” stars Gwendoline Christie and Elisabeth Moss were also present on the red carpet to support Kidman, who is their co-star on the show. “Top of the Lake” also premiered at Cannes, and will be released later this year on SundanceTV.

Moss and Christie continued the glamorous theme of the event with a high-neck, flowery number for Christie and a lilac dress with a ruffled neckline for Moss. Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk also turned heads in a satin steely blue off-the-shoulder gown.

#TopOfTheLakeChinaGirl's stars Elisabeth Moss and Gwendoline Christie, and director Jane Campion hit #TheBeguiled red carpet at #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/Uz7GXYJhNY — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2017

Victoria's Secret Angel Elsa Hosk has a Cinderella moment at #TheBeguiled premiere in #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/inQYVCfxRn — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2017

A stern-looking Colin Ferrell posed with the cast, including 16-year-old Angourie Rice and 13-year-old Addison Riecke, along with Coppola for photos before they entered the Palais.

#TheBeguiled's stars and director Sofia Coppola pose for a sea of photographers before heading in to the movie's screening at #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/De41MgwNMd — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2017

#TheBeguiled cast, including Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell, and Elle Fanning, arrives at the premiere of their film in #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/NJ4jJfW7wk — Variety (@Variety) May 24, 2017

Kidman waved to receive applause for herself and Coppola during the premiere.

Applause for Nicole Kidman and Sofia Coppola at the premiere of #TheBeguiled. #Cannes2017 pic.twitter.com/ZFIw8zedG2 — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) May 24, 2017

“The Beguiled,” a remake of the 1971 drama starring Clint Eastwood, debuted to mixed reviews, with Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman writing that director Sophia Coppola “has made the material ‘subtler,’ but in the process she has amputated its essential charge.”

Coppola said in a cover story with Variety that she intended to remake the film in a more feminist light, particularly by making the stereotyped female characters of the original film into fleshed out people.

“The Beguiled” will compete for the Palme d’Or — the highest honor at Cannes — and be released by Focus Features in the United States on June 23.