Illumination’s “Despicable Me 3,” China, Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” and “The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales” look set to figure among highlights at June’s 2017 edition of France’s thriving Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, a Mecca for animation companies and creatives from Hollywood and the world over.

In one sign of still continued growth at Annecy, its MIFA film-TV market will add an extra day, moving from three to fourr days.

Announced by the Annecy Festival as a world premiere, “Despicable Me 3” continues Chris Meledandri’s close relationship with the French festival which has hosted the bows of the first two parts of the franchise and “Minions” – to increasingly gargantuan worldwide box office.

Director Lee Ulrich and producer Darla K. Anderson, who previously teamed on “Toy Story 3,” will present, along with co-director Adrian Molina, footage from “Coco,” while director Dave Mulloins and producer Dana Murray unveil Pixar short “Lou.” The French premiere of “Cars 3” also takes place at Annecy.

Guillermo del Toro will host Annecy’s inaugural Mifa Campus. Keynotes take in Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation, Eric Coleman, VP at Disney Television Animation and vet Disney director-animator Glen Keane. Japan’s Go Nagai will present “Mazinger Z,” a new animated feature from the Manga series.

Among other Hollywood studio titles, Event Screenings take in DreamWorks Animation’s “Captain Underpants,” with director David Soren in tow.

Annecy opens this year with the much-anticipated French-Belgian title “Zombillenium,” a comedic horror movie set in a Halloween theme park adapted by Arthur Pins and Alexis Ducord from Pins’ own raved-about comic book series.

Another key French lure, and example of the exquisite animation for which France is now famed, looks likely to be the three-part “The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales,” produced by Didier Brunner’s Folivari, sold by Studiocanal and co-directed by Benjamin Renner, one of the directors on the Academy Award nominated “Ernest & Celestine.”

As a country, however, this year’s Annecy Fest belongs to China, the subject of a major multi-part retrospective and exhibition as Sarft leads the biggest-ever Chinese delegation to Annecy’s Mifa market and Chinese companies, one peripheral players on the animation scene, are now boarding animated features as a major co-producer or paying good-to-top dollar for rights to China.

China Film Group co-produces one Annecy competition title, “Animal Crackers.” Another Chinese animated feature and competition contender, Jain Liu’s stylish hitman movie, hits Annecy after a buoyant reception in Berlinale competition this year.

Annecy Works in Progress section, an Annecy industry centerpiece, feature “The Breadwinner,” from Nora Twomey, a co-director on the Oscar nominated “The Secret of Kells,” produced by Ireland’s Cartoon Saloon, and TV series “Ella, Oscar & Hoo,” created by Oscar-winning Michael Dudok de Wit.

One U.S. title, Blue Dream Studios’ “Animal Crackers,” directed by Scott Christian Sava and Tony Bancroft, plays in Annecy Competition. Further competition titles include “Loving Vincent,” a fully-painted animated bio from Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman; and British animated feature “Ethel & Ernest,” from Roger Mainwood, based on the latest Raymond Briggs story, here about his parents, voiced by Jim Broadbent and Brenda Blethyn.

Another Annecy competition title, Naoko Yamada’s “My Silent Voice,” turns about a man who sets out to atone for bullying other students when a child. It has been appreciated on foreign release for its full-blown sentiment. Also from Japan are “Lu Over the Wall,” turning on a middle-school student who meets a mermaid, that marks the first animated film based on an original story from Masaaki Yuasa (“Ping Pong”); and “In This Corner of the World,” from Japan’’s Sunao Katabuchi (“Mai Mai Miracle”), released last November in Japan,

Just selected for Cannes Critics’ week, Ali Soozandeh’s “Tehran Taboo” delivers a critical look at contemporary life in the big city. Also making the Annecy competition cut, “Big Fish & Begoña” is a Chinese fantasy film directed by Liang Xuan and Zhang Chun.

The Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival runs June 12-17.

OFFICIAL SECTION

COMPETITION

“Animal crackers,” (Tony Bancroft, Scott Christian Sava, Jaime Maestro, U.S.)

“A Silent Voice,” (Naoko Yamada, Japan)

“Big Fish & Begonia,” (Xuan Liang, Chun Zhang, China)

“Ethel and Ernest,” (Roger Mainwood, U.K.)

“Have a Nice Day,” (Jian Liu, China)

“In This Corner of the World,” (Sunao Katabuchi, Japan)

“Loving Vincent,” (Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman, Poland, U.K.)

“Lu Over the Wall,” (Masaaki Yuasa, Japan)

“Tehran Taboo,” (Ali Soozandeh, Germany)

“Zombillenium,” (Arthur de Pins, Alexis Ducord, Belgium, France)

OUT OF COMPETITION

“1917 – The Real October,” (Katrin Rothe, Germany)

“Ana y Bruno,” (Carlos Carrera, Mexico)

“Ancien and the Magic Tablet,” (Kenji Kamiyama, Japan)

“Deep,” (Julio Soto, Spain)

“I’ll Just Live in Bando,” (Yong Sun Lee, South Korea)

“In the Forest of Huckybucky,” (Rasmus A. Sivertsen, Norway)

“Little Heroes,” (Juan Pablo Buscarini, Venezuela)

“Lost in the Moonlight,” (Hyun-joo Kim, South Korea)

“Richard the Stork,” (Reza Memari, Toby Genkel, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Norway)

“Rudolph the Black Cat,” (Kunihiko Yuyama, Motonori Sakakibara, Japan

“Tad, the Lost Explorer, and the Secret of King Midas,” (Enrique Gato Borregán, David Alonso, Spain)

“Tea Pets,” (Gary Wang, China)

“The Man Who Knew 75 Languages,” (Anne Magnussen, Pawel Debski, Norway)

Emilio Mayorga contributed to this article