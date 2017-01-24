Netflix has acquired worldwide rights to Joe Piscatella’s documentary “Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower,” which recently made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film, which is a June Pictures production, will launch globally later this year to Netflix’s 93 million members in 190 countries.

The film is set in Hong Kong as the Chinese Communist Party threatens its promise of autonomy to Hong Kong. Wong, who is now 20, became active in 2011 in the pro-democracy movement, rallying thousands of students to skip school and occupy the streets.

“’Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower is a filmmaking triumph,” said Lisa Nishimura, Netflix VP of Original Documentaries. “Piscatella has woven together the complex and inspirational story of an unlikely activist, whose acts of bravery and conviction need to be seen around the world. In an era where we are witnessing heightened civic participation and freedom of expression, we are pleased to offer a global platform for audiences to engage on these issues.”

Piscatella said, “”The Netflix partnership will also allow us to reach millions of young people who will find inspiration in Joshua’s story.”

“Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower” is produced by Andrew Duncan, Matthew Torne and Mark Rinehart. Alex Saks is the executive producer.

“We could not be more thrilled to be in business with Netflix,” said Duncan, founder of June Pictures. “Their global platform will allow us to share Joshua’s message about the importance of due process of law and freedom of speech with a worldwide audience.”

It was the third Sundance deal announced Monday by Netflix following worldwide rights purchases for “The Incredible Jessica James” and “Nobody Speak: Hulk Hogan, Gawker and Trials of a Free Press.”