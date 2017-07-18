Sundance Film Festival Unveils Episodic Programming Section

Six months prior to the first day of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival, Sundance Institute has unveiled a TV-centric Indie Episodic section and announced the return of “The New Climate” strand of environmental work.

Festival organizers announced Tuesday that feature film, short film, episodic and Virtual Reality submissions are being accepted via Withoutabox, with early deadlines beginning Aug. 7. The 2018 Festival takes place January 18-28 in Park City, Salt Lake City and Sundance, Utah.

The 2017 Festival showcased 119 feature-length and 68 short films, including “Patti Cake$,””Step,” “God’s Own Country,” “A Ghost Story,” “An Inconvenient Sequel,” “Beatriz at Dinner,” “The Big Sick,” “Call Me By Your Name” and “Mudbound.”

The Indie Episodic section will include stories told in multiple installments with an emphasis on independent perspectives. The festival’s Special Events section has included such programming recently such as “O.J.: Made in America,” “Transparent,” “Top of the Lake,” and “The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst.”

The festival will also present a “Festival Favorite”’ award with all feature films eligible. The trophy will be determined by audience ballots across all festival screenings. Sundance already awards Audience Awards for each competition section.

Additionally, Sundance unveiled its 2018 festival logo, developed in collaboration with ArtCenter College of Design in Pasadena. The concept was led by a group of students including Andy Gutierrez, Michelle Lee and Charles Lin and came out of a three-day brainstorm and creation session last spring with 15 students and three faculty members.