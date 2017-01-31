This year’s Sundance Film Festival was marked by political demonstrations, massive snow storms, and an equally massive amount of films screened. More than ever, Amazon and Netflix flexed their buying muscles, making the most acquisition deals during the 10-day event and continuing to transform the independent film landscape. Here are some of the top stories Variety covered during the festival.

Click on the links below for all the biggest stories from the festival.

‘I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore,’ ‘Dina’ Top Festival Awards

Variety Critics Pick the Best 13 Films of the Festival

Sundance’s 13 Biggest Breakout Performances

Netflix Buys Sundance Drama ‘Mudbound’ For $12.5 Million

Amazon Lands ‘The Big Sick’ in Blockbuster Deal

Fox Searchlight Lands ‘PattiCake$’ in $9.5 Million Deal

Chelsea Handler at Sundance Film Festival Women’s March: ‘Don’t Lose Hope’

Syrian Films at Sundance Face Tough Road Ahead After Trump’s Travel Ban

Selected Sundance Reviews:

Melanie Lynskey in “I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore”

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out”

Geremy Jasper’s “PattiCake$”

Kumail Nanjiani in “The Big Sick”

Dee Rees’ “Mudbound”