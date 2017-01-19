Content Media Corp. has acquired the international rights from CNN Films for the Afghan War documentary “Legion of Brothers.”

The companies announced the deal on the eve of the Sundance Film Festival. “Legion of Brothers,” produced by CNN Films and Passion Pictures, and directed by Greg Barker, will have its world premiere at the festival on Saturday.

Producers are John Battsek, Greg Barker, Peter Bergen and Tresha Mabile. Executive producers are Amy Entelis and Vinnie Malhotra. CNN retains U.S. broadcast rights.

“Legion of Brothers” centers on the fewer than 100 Special Forces troops who were deployed to Afghanistan immediately after Sept. 11, 2001, for a secret war initiated by the United States government. In coalition with the rebels of the Northern Alliance, these troops faced off against the Taliban and Al Qaeda, successfully driving both out of power by the end of 2001 without conventional, large-scale military operations.

Despite this victory, the U.S. and its allies soon became mired in a seemingly unending war. Barker draws upon access to several of the Green Berets who played pivotal roles in the associated covert missions. They were driven by a sense of justice and left family members unaware of their mission as they set off to serve as Afghanistan’s liberators, only to confront the tragic and brutal realities of war.

Following Sundance, the documentary will have its international market debut at the European Film Market in Berlin, where president of film Jamie Carmichael and executive VP Jonathan Ford will introduce the documentary feature to international distributors.

Content’s slate includes “An Actor Prepares,” starring Jeremy Irons and Jack Huston; the documentary “Besides Bowie: The Mick Ronson Story”; supernatural thriller “The Vault,” starring James Franco, Francesca Eastwood and Taryn Manning; and documentary features about Oscar Pistorius and Manolo Blahnik.

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Stacey Wolf on behalf of CNN with Libby D’Arcy on behalf of Content Media Corp.