“The Big Short” screenwriter Charles Randolph will host the Sun Valley Film Festival’s Screenwriter’s Lab on March 18.

Presented by Variety, the Lab features a live table read and the High Scribe screenwriting contest. “Manchester By the Sea” producer Chris Moore judges this year’s screenwriting contest, with prizes including $1,000, a Filmmakers Pass and mentoring from industry experts. Submissions for the contest close Feb. 20. The winner is announced during the lab, and professional actors will read a scene from the winning script.

Three Screenwriter’s Lab finalists will receive invitations to the festival and access to mentors and networking events. Each year, the mentors — Jim Burke, David Seidler, Nat Faxon, Will McCormack, Craig Borten and now Moore — return to remain involved in the Lab.

Past hosts and mentors have also included Stephen Gaghan and Mark Duplass. Winners and participants often continue the contacts they have made with industry figures, leading to opportunities and longterm relationships.

The Sun Valley Film Festival runs March 15-19 in Sun Valley, Idaho and also includes a Film Lab for work in progress films and a Short Film Lab.