Geena Davis, Brett Ratner and Allison Williams will be honored at the sixth edition of the Sun Valley Film Festival, running March 15-19 in the Idaho resort community. Davis will receive the Vision Award, Ratner the Pioneer Award and Williams is being honored with the Rising Star Award.

In addition to starring in films including “Thelma and Lousie” and “Beetlejuice,” Davis founded the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media and the Bentonville Film Festival. She will appear in the upcoming “Marjorie Prime” with Tim Robbins and Jon Hamm. She will be honored with the Vision Award on March 18 and speak at the Grande Dame brunch.

Ratner directed the “Rush Hour” trilogy and “X-Men: The Last Stand,” and has produced films including “The Revenant.” He will receive the Pioneer Award on March 17.

Williams is currently starring in the final season of HBO’s “Girls” and in Jordan Peele’s hit horror film “Get Out.” Her award will be presented on March 16.

Peter and Bobby Farrelly will give a Coffee Talk about comedy filmmaking at the fest on March 19, while Williams will do a talk on March 17 and Ratner and MGM film division president Jonathan Glickman are set for a March 18 Coffee Talk.

Also set to attend are Chace Crawford, Tony Hale, Charles Randolph, Chris Moore, and Dree Hemingway. The fest will screen 30 features including five world premieres, 16 documentaries and 14 narrative features.

The festival opens March 15 with the world premiere of the documentary “Blood Road,” about local mountain biker Rebecca Rusch, and closes March 19 with documentary “Big Sonia.”

Also screening are “The Hero,” starring Sam Elliott, Laura Prepon, Krysten Ritter and Nick Offerman; “Bitch,” “L.A. Times,” “Custody” with Viola Davis, “Take Every Wave: The Life of Laird Hamilton: ,” and Sundance doc award winner “Dina.”