A spoof of the Star Wars franchise is in development with Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, whose credits include the Scary Movie franchise, “Epic Movie” and “Vampires Suck.”

The duo will write and direct the project, titled “Star Worlds Episode XXXIVE=MC2: The Force Awakens The Last Jedi Who Went Rogue.” Covert Media’s CEO Paul Hanson (“District 9”) is producing the film alongside Broken Road Productions’ Todd Garner (“True Memoirs of an International Assassin”).

The film is currently in pre-production targeting a fall shoot. “Star Worlds” is being fully financed by Covert Media who will launch worldwide sales on the film at the Berlin Film Festival.

“Jason and Aaron are a powerhouse duo who have proven time and time again that they are fully tapped into the what audiences love,” Hanson said. “Their fearless take on pop culture has us beyond thrilled to tackle the world’s most popular franchise with the two of them leading us into a galaxy far, far away.”

The film is the second project announced under the two-year first look deal between Covert and Broken Road. The partnership announced the underwater thriller “Resurface” in May at the Cannes Film Festival.

Executive producers on “Star Worlds” include Covert’s Elissa Friedman, Media Content Capital’s Sasha Shapiro and Anton Lessine and Broken Road’s Jeremy Stein.

Friedberg and Seltzer are represented by Fourth Wall Management and Paradigm. The deal was negotiated by Covert’s Chet Devaskar and Paradigm on behalf of the filmmakers.