Seattle Film Festival Program Includes ‘Landline,’ ‘The Young Karl Marx’

The 43rd annual Seattle International Film Festival has announced its full lineup, which includes Gillian Robespierre’s “Landline” as the centerpiece gala screening, starring Jenny Slate and Finn Fittrock.

As previously announced, the opening night gala will kick off with Amazon Studios’ “The Big Sick.” Raoul Peck’s “The Young Karl Marx” will close this year’s festival.

“This year’s robust line-up includes a wide variety of programs ranging from heartfelt features from comedy favorites to thought-provoking documentaries, as well as once in a lifetime conversations with Hollywood legends,” interim artistic director Beth Barrett said in a statement.

The largest and most well-attended festival in the United States, SIFF will screen 400 films representing 80 countries: 161 features (plus four secret films), 58 documentaries, 14 archival films, and 163 shorts. The 25-day festival is expected to draw about 150,000 filmgoers.

Other films featured include “The Little Hours” starring Aubrey Plaza and Alison Brie; Catherine Bainbridge’s “Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World,” starring Martin Scorsese and Tony Bennett; “The Trip to Spain” and “Footnotes.”

In addition, the festival will honor “Trouble” star Anjelica Huston with the Career Achievement in Acting Award. Also scheduled is An Afternoon with Sam Elliott, who will appear at the festival for the premiere of his newest film “The Hero.”

The fest’s Culinary Cinema section will feature food-centered films including “Fermented,” “New Chefs on the Block” and “Cook Up a Storm.”

The Seattle Film Festival takes place May 18 to June 11.