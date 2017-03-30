Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan will be honored at the 60th San Francisco Intl. Film Festival on April 14 at the Castro Theater. “King” Khan as he is known to his millions of fans will participate in a conversation onstage with Brett Ratner following a screening of his 2010 hit “My Name Is Khan.”

“It is a great honor to welcome one of the world’s most recognized film personalities,” said SFFILM’s executive director Noah Cowan. “Above Shah Rukh Khan’s fame as an actor is a man known for his pervasive curiosity about the world around him, about technology, about our collective future. Khan is among the most engaging figures in any field and this night, in conversation with Hollywood wizard Brett Ratner, will be among the most memorable of this year’s festival events.”

John Ridley, Gordon Gund, Ethan Hawke and James Ivory will also be honored with tributes during the festival’s run.

Khan is the star of such hits as “Dilwale dulhaniya le jayenge,” “Devdas,” “Chennai Express” and “Kabhi khushi kabhie gham.” His latest film, “Raees,” gave the Bollywood industry a good start to 2017 after a lackluster year.

SFFILM is celebrating its 60th anniversary with a private invite-only gala April 7 at The Forum in the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts. The festival, which runs April 5-19 at various venues in the Bay Area, will unspool 200 films and include live events. The fest will bestow juried awards, including $40,000 in cash prizes, and more than 100 participating filmmaker guests.