GUADALAJARA, Mexico — In another expansive move after its announcement of its first international TV series at the Berlin Festival, Pablo and Juan de Dios Larrain’s Fabula is teaming with Secuoya, already its partner at Fabula TV, to launch Secouya Films.

Based out of Madrid, the new production force aims to make international co-productions, principally films between Spain-Latin American, and comedies targeting Spain’s local market, Raul Berdones, president of Secuoya, said Thursday.

Two factors further that aim, he added: Heightened investor confidence in the use of Agrupaciones de Interés Económico (AIEs) to invest in Spanish movies and draw down tax breaks; the interest of Spain’s Icaa film institute, its central public sector film financier, and some of Spain’s free-to-air broadcasters to back Latin American co-productions made out of Spain.

“These factors allow us to diminish risk,” said Berdones.

As a well-established and large, diversified TV-services company, Sequoia will inspire more confidence in investors than most film companies.

For its part, Fabula, producers of “No,” “Neruda,” Natalie Portman’s “Jackie” and Berlin smash hit “A Fantastic Woman” can leverage its prestige, second-to-none in Latin America, to bring in further partners on projects from Latin America and the U.S.

Latin American co-productions will take in anything between smaller comedies budgeted at around €3 million [$3.2 million] to larger films,” Berdones said.

Secuoya and Fabula teamed in 2015 as equity partners in Fabula TV, which announced at Berlin its first high-level international series, “Ni Una Menos,” charting the dynamism of the women’s movement in Latin America, and fiction drama “Reinas,“ based on real crimes which women have suffered there.

A further reason for entering movie production is “the current proximity between film production and that of premium TV fiction,” Secuoya said in a statement Thursday.

In Chile, Fabula TV has produced the original factual series “La Vega.” about a kid sent to work at Santiago de Chile’s Mercado de la Vega. Successful, it is now in its second season