Seattle Film Festival Announces Catalyst Screenplay Prizes

Deputy Editor @Variety_PatS
Seattle Film Festival Announces Catalyst Screenplay
Courtesy Seattle International Film Festival

The Seattle International Film Festival has announced the winners of its second annual Catalyst Screenplay Competition, with “The Tiger and the Protected” by Jeff Scott taking the top award.

The screenplay will receive a live read-through on the final weekend of the festival on June 10. The festival runs May 18 through June 11 at venues in Seattle and surrounding cities.

The competition aims to connect strong scripts with independent directors and producers who are alumni of the festival’s Catalyst program.

 

“We at SIFF are extremely excited by the incredible array of talent brought to the Festival through the Catalyst Screenplay Competition. The filmmaking process all begins with a strong screenplay, and we are honored to take part in supporting new talent in the independent film industry,” said Executive Director Sarah Wilke.

Interim Artistic Director Beth Barrett said, “The script is where it all begins: characters, stories, and those memorable lines we quote for the rest of our lives. The SIFF Catalyst Screenplay Competition hopes to shine a spotlight on those scripts that will become the movies we remember forever.”

This year, the Finalist and Grand Prize scripts were selected by script supervisor Emily Zulauf (“Inside Out”) and producer Brent Stiefel (“Obvious Child”).

The winners are below:

Grand Prize Winner

THE TIGER & THE PROTECTED by Jeff Scott

Finalists

I CAN CHANGE by Amy Lowe Starbin
KEEPER OF THE CUP by Larry Shulruff
THIS CLOSE by Marc Messenger

Semi-Finalists

BEASTS UNDISCOVERED by Jeremy Dehn and Catherine Dale
CATHERINE’S CROSS by Millie West
LADIES by Natalie Nicole Dressel
A PROMISE KEPT by Linda Sunshine
UNTIL THE END OF THE NINTH by Beth Bollinger
THE ZUCKERMANS by Ethan Mermelstein

 

 

 

 

 

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad