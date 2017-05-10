Seattle Film Festival Announces Catalyst Screenplay Prizes

The Seattle International Film Festival has announced the winners of its second annual Catalyst Screenplay Competition, with “The Tiger and the Protected” by Jeff Scott taking the top award.

The screenplay will receive a live read-through on the final weekend of the festival on June 10. The festival runs May 18 through June 11 at venues in Seattle and surrounding cities.

The competition aims to connect strong scripts with independent directors and producers who are alumni of the festival’s Catalyst program.

“We at SIFF are extremely excited by the incredible array of talent brought to the Festival through the Catalyst Screenplay Competition. The filmmaking process all begins with a strong screenplay, and we are honored to take part in supporting new talent in the independent film industry,” said Executive Director Sarah Wilke.

Interim Artistic Director Beth Barrett said, “The script is where it all begins: characters, stories, and those memorable lines we quote for the rest of our lives. The SIFF Catalyst Screenplay Competition hopes to shine a spotlight on those scripts that will become the movies we remember forever.”

This year, the Finalist and Grand Prize scripts were selected by script supervisor Emily Zulauf (“Inside Out”) and producer Brent Stiefel (“Obvious Child”).

The winners are below:

Grand Prize Winner

THE TIGER & THE PROTECTED by Jeff Scott

Finalists

I CAN CHANGE by Amy Lowe Starbin

KEEPER OF THE CUP by Larry Shulruff

THIS CLOSE by Marc Messenger

Semi-Finalists

BEASTS UNDISCOVERED by Jeremy Dehn and Catherine Dale

CATHERINE’S CROSS by Millie West

LADIES by Natalie Nicole Dressel

A PROMISE KEPT by Linda Sunshine

UNTIL THE END OF THE NINTH by Beth Bollinger

THE ZUCKERMANS by Ethan Mermelstein