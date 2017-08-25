SANFIC: Storyboard Media, Canada’s GH, Ready ‘Jailbreak Pact’ Shoot (EXCLUSIVE)

SANTIAGO DE CHILE – Chile’s Storyboard Media has partnered with Canada’s GH Films to co-produce one of the costlier local films to come out of Chile in recent times, “Jailbreak Pact” (“Pacto de Fuga”).

Budgeted at $3 million, “Jailbreak Pact” is slated to start principal photography in an abandoned Santiago prison by November. The directorial fiction debut of David Albala brings together a cast of renowned Chilean actors, including Roberto Farias (“The Club”), Francisca Gavilan “(Violeta”), Benjamin Vicuña (“El Bosque de Karadima”) and Mario Horton (“Sex Life of Plants”).

Based on real events, the suspense thriller depicts the most spectacular jail break in Chilean history when on the night of Jan. 29, 1990, 49 prisoners escaped through a nearly 200-foot long tunnel that two dozen of them dug for 18 months, using spoons, forks and whatever tools they could find.

“Many of them were political prisoners, and even though Pinochet was about to fall from power, they knew they had to escape rather than face the uncertainty that comes with a change of government,” said executive producer Carlos Nuñez, who along with Gabriela Sandoval, heads Storyboard Media. Nuñez is also the founder/director of the Santiago Intl. Film Festival (SANFIC) in partnership with Sandoval who steers the festival’s industry events. The leader of the political prisoners who escaped, Raul Blanchet, serves as a consultant on the film. Loreto Caro, Susana Quiroz and Albala co-penned the screenplay.

Also distributors since 2015, Storyboard Media has set Oct. 5 as the local release date for Lissette Orozco’s well-reviewed documentary “Adriana’s Pact,” which world premiered at the Berlinale’s Panorama sidebar. Nuñez and Sandoval serve as executive producers along with Benjamin Band of Salmon Prods. The film has been shortlisted for the Fenix and Goya awards.

In June, Storyboard released Nicolas Videla’s faux docu about a Chilean transvestite in Paris, “El Diablo es Magnifico.” “It deals with a taboo theme that needs to be further explored in Chile,” said Nuñez.

Storyboard Media is also in development on Sergio Castro’s docu about the most wanted fugitive in Chilean history, Ricardo Palma (aka The Negro). “The Negro: Chronicle of a Fugitive” is a co- production with Les Film Figures Libres of France, and is participating in Mexican docu festival Doc Mx this Fall.