San Sebastián: Suárez, López, Verdaguer Board ‘7 Reasons’ (EXCLUSIVE)

SAN SEBASTIAN –Emma Suárez, star of Pedro Almodóvar’s ”Julieta” and Michael Franco’s “April’s Daughter,” Sergi López, who toplined Guillermo del Toro’s “Pans Labyrinth,” and David Verdaguer, who features in Spain’s Oscar entry “Summer 1993,” are on board black comedy “7 Reasons to Run Away,” a first feature co-directed by Esteve Soler, Gerard Quinto, and David Torras.

Suárez is a member of the 65th San Sebastian Festival’s main jury, presided by John Malkovich.

Barcelona-based, young companies Compacto and No Hay Banda are re-teaming on “7 Reasons” after having co-produced Sergi Pérez’s “The Long Way Home,” which won best Catalan-language feature at Catalonia’s Gaudi Awards.

Its screenplay is penned by playwright and director Esteve Soler, whose last three stage plays (“Against Progress,” “Against Democracy” and “Against Love”) have been staged in more than twenty countries.

“7 Reasons” offers “a very contemporary canvas of society structured through seven different stories tackling the family, private property, commitment in love, work, solidarity and progress. The tone is in the line of Damián Szifron’s ‘Wild Tales,’” No Hay Banda’s Martín Sampere told Variety. Like “Tales,” the feature is set in a very specific location –Catalonia, Spain– but has a strong “glocal appeal,” Sampere added.

“This is the script I’ve read the quickest and at every script reading I laugh more and more,” Compacto’s Cirbián added.

Casting also includes a gaggle of well-known Spanish actors: Francesc Orella, Vicky Peña, Aina Clotet, Ramón Fontseré and Antonio Resines.

Compacto is also developing a tragicomic thriller based on the bestseller “The Myopic Detective,” from Rosa Ribas, which is to be directed by Roser Aguilar, who won a Locarno best actress Silver Leopard for Marian Alvarez with “The Best of Me.” The project is penned by Oriol Capel (“The Best of Me”) and is “‘Fargo’ meets ‘Six Feet Under,’” according to Cirbián.

No Hay Banda’s current production, Andrea Jaurrieta’s “Ana By Day,” closed recently a sales agreement with Cologne-based sales company Media Luna.

“7 Reasons”‘ shoot is scheduled for Oct. 6-Nov. 15.