Glocal In Progress Launches at 2017 San Sebastian Fest

CANNES — Industry showcase Glocal in Progress will launch at September’s 2017 San Sebastian’s Festival aiming to lend larger visibility to movies made in Europe but not in one of its big-six market languages – English, French, Spanish, Italian, Russian and German.

Three features in post-production stage will be screened to an audience of producers, distributors, sales agents and festival programmers.

A new activity on San Sebastian’s industry program, Glocal in Progress will run parallel to the festival’s 32nd edition of Films in Progress and the 7th Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum.

A call for submissions runs through June 30. International co-productions are admitted if movies are majority European.

European non-hegemonic languages are ones other than English, Spanish, French, German, Italian or Russian, such as the Basque-language movie used in “Aundiya” (pictured), a nineteenth century two brothers drama, one of whom is the tallest man in Europe. It is sold at Cannes by Film Factory Ent..

Around 40 million people from Europe use a so-called “non-hegemonic” language. According to the United Nations cultural organization Unesco, there are more than 30 threatened languages in Europe. A European Charter for Regional or Minority Languages was signed as a European treaty in 1992 to protect and promote historical, regional and minority languages in Europe. Territories which could supply films to Glocal in Progress include Norway, Iceland, Denmark and Catalonia.

The initiative joins San Sebastian Films in Progress showcase, launched in 2002, to aid movies in post-production needing completion financing and services, sales agents and distribution.

Features selected for Glocal in Progress will compete for an award granted by companies such as Deluxe Spain, Dolby Iberia, Laserfilm Cine y Video, Nephilim Producciones and No Problem Sonido consisting in post-production services. In addition, a Glocal in Progress Industry Award, consisting of a cash-prize of €10,000 ($11,222), will go to the majority producer of the winning feature.

“Glocal, for us has the vocation of becoming the new ‘Films in Progress’ of Europe. Through the Spanish language, we are united with millions of people, a huge market; Through the Basque language, we stand apart but can also join other markets,” San Sebastian Fest director José Luis Rebordinos told Variety in Cannes.

He added: “Our problem isn’t production but our domestic market, which is less than one million people, so we want to bring together all Europe’s territories in the same situation.”

Glocal in Progress will run Sept. 25-27. The 65th San Sebastian Festival runs Sept. 22-30.

