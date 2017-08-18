San Sebastian: Glenn Close-starrer ‘The Wife’ Selected as Closing Night Film

MADRID — Glenn Close and Jonathan Pryce-starrer “The Wife” will close the 65th San Sebastian Festival on Sept. 30, where the film’s European premiere will see the festival end with an upscale tale of a woman’s belated empowerment, a showcase for Close and Pryce’ mano a mano acting talents and, in industrial terms, a blue-chip U.S.-U.K.-Scandinavia production.

Close, a six-time Oscar nominee, will present the film at San Sebastián, along with Pryce, its Swedish director Björn Runge (“Happy End”) and co-star Annie Stark (“Albert Nobbs”).

Produced by Anonymous Content, Meta Film,Tempo Productions, Spark Film and Television, and Silver Reel, “The Wife” turns on Joan Castleman (Close) who is married to a Nobel Prize-winning American novelist (Pryce), the kind of man who thinks he owns the world and his wife.

On the eve of the Nobel Prize award ceremony, Close, who has “spent 40 years ignoring her own literary talents to fan the flames of his career, has decided she’s had enough,” according to a statement from sales company Embankment Films.

The manner in which she does so, in a graceful manner, drives the narrative of the film.

Written by Jane Anderson (“Olive Kitteridge”), “The Wife” is already proving a festival favorite. It will world premiere at the Toronto Festival as a Gala Presentation, before segueing to San Sebastian. Close’s will be at Switzerland’s Zurich Film Festival on Oct. 1, where she receives its lifetime achievement Golden Icon Award. She was a San Sebastián Donostia Award honoree in 2011.