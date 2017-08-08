San Sebastian: Alicia Scherson’s ‘1989,’ Fernando Frías’ ‘Borderless,’ Maite Alberdi’s ‘The Mole Agent’ at Co-Production Forum

LOCARNO, Switzerland — Alicia Scherson’s “1989,” Fernando Frías’ “Borderless” and Maite Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent” figure among 16 titles announced Tuesday at San Sebastian’s 2017 Europe-Latin America Co-Production Forum, its biggest industry event.

Also in the mix: Pablo Aguero’s “Akelarre,” Sergio Castro San Martin’s “El Gol Mas Triste,” “Planta Permanente,”· from Argentina’s Campo Cine, and Rodrigo Sepulveda’s “Tengo miedo torero,” one of five often high-profile art films from Chile at this year’s Forum.

In a mark of recognition of the scale which the Forum has acquired, this year it will run an effective extra fourth day, from Sunday Sept. 24 through Wednesday Sept. 27, with Sunday dedicated to producer’s pitching their project to an industry audience.

Set up at Isabel Orellana’s Araucaria Cine (“Nunca vas a estar solo”), “1989,” marks the latest film by Alicia Sherson, one of the founding mothers of the Novissimo Cine Chileno, the Newest Chilean Cinema which has began to burst onto festival screens with, among other titles, Scherson’s debut,” Play.” Scherson’s latest film, “Family Life,” co-directed with Cristian Jimenez, debuted at the Sundance Festival.

Directed by Fernando Frias (“Calentamiento local,” “Rezeta”), a young on-the-rise Mexican filmmaker, “Borderless” is set uo at Edgar San Juan’s Mexico-City based Film Tank.

“The Mole Agent” marks the third feature from Maite Alberdi, Chile’s foremost young documentary director, which takes place in a world of private investigators and intelligence operatives. “‘Agent’ will be a genre blender. The aim is to work within the non-fiction boundaries on elements that habitually belong to fiction — film noirs, cop movies, thrillers,” Alberdi told Variety at IDFA.

Michel Franco’s Lucia Films announced at Guadalajara that it would co-produce “El Gol Mas Triste,” set up at Macarena Lopez’s Manufactura de Peliculas (‘Rara’) in Chile, which lifts the lid on a damning episode in World Cup soccer history: the two-leg qualifying game between Chile (pictured)and the Soviet Union for the 1974 Word Cup. The return match was scheduled to take place in Chile’s National Stadium, which was being used at the time as a detention and torture center by Augusto Pinochet’s regime.

More to come….

“1989,” (Alicia Scherson, Chile)

“Akelarre,” (Pablo Agüero, Spain, France)

“Borderless,” (Fernando Frías, Mexico, The Netherlands)

“Brief Story of the Green Planet,” (Santiago Loza, Argentina, Germany)

“Sweet Hell Throughout the Galaxy,” (Fábio Baldo, Brazil)

“The Mole Agent,” (Maite Alberdi, Chile)

“El doble mas quince,” (Mikel Rueda, Spain)

“The Saddest Goal,” (Sergio Castro San Martín, Chile, Mexico, Brazil)

“Ese fin de semana,” (Mara Pescio, Argentina)

“The Rust,” (Juan Sebastián Mesa, Colombia)

“The Consequences,” (Claudia Pinto Emperador, Spain, Mexico)

“Limbo,” (Mateo Bendesky, Argentina, Chile, Austria)

“Mother Lode,” (Matteo Tortone, Italy, France)

“Planta permanente,” (Ezequiel Radusky, Argentina)

“My Tender Matador,” (Rodrigo Sepúlveda, Chile, Argentina)

Ibermedia Project (Out of competition):

“Whispering,” (Heidi Hassan, Patricia Pérez, Spain, Cuba, Switzerland, France)