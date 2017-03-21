Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to Daniel Y-Li Grove’s gangster movie ‘The Persian Connection” for release this summer in theaters and on demand.

The movie, previously titled “The Loner,” premiered at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. It’s a neo-noir thriller set in opium underworld of the Tehrangeles section of Los Angeles, which serves at the center for former Iranian nationals and their descendants.

“The Persian Connections” stars Reza Sixo Safai, Helena Mattsson, Julian Sands and Parviz Sayyad. Laura Harring, Dominic Rains, Nikolai Kinski, Gregory Kasyan and Daniel Zolghadri also star.

After two decades under a ruthless Iranian mobster, played by Sayyad, Safai’s character leaves the underworld to follow his American Dream of becoming a “real estate man” but after a chance encounter involving a high-stakes poker game, he is brought back into the life he left behind and accused of stealing from his former boss. He and his Russian girlfriend (portrayed by Mattsson) must hunt down missing drugs as events from his past and present clash spiraling out of control.

“The Persian Connection is an artistic take on a modern gangster film,” says Peter Goldwyn, president of Samuel Goldwyn Films. “Daniel’s imagining of the gritty side of Tehrangeles is a unique world from a neon lens, of which the likes you’ve never seen before.”

Grove directed from his own script and executive produced. The film is produced by Seth Caplan and Safai with Patrick Grove and Luke Elliott as executive producers and Malcolm Granath as associate producer.

The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn and Jill Karole of Samuel Goldwyn Films and CAA on behalf of the filmmakers.