Shine Endemol Italy’s “Romans in L.A.,” the “Six Feet Under”-ish “Dead Meet” and whistleblower-themed “Alert” are among 16 TV dramas to be unveiled at pitching sessions at mid-April’s Series Mania’s Co-Production Forum, the Paris-based festival’s centerpiece industry event.

The three projects were chosen out of 312 submissions from throughout Europe. That’s an increase of about 100 entries from last year, an indication of the building reputation of Series Mania and the priority now placed on international co-production by top European TV producers as they seek to offset risk and tap into pan-continental distribution.

The C0-production Forum will for the first time offer a cash grant of €50,000 ($54,000) to a best project winner and be expanded from three to four days, running April 18-21.

Forum attendees has also risen.

“With the reputation of the Series Mania Co-production Forum getting bigger and bigger,” over 500 international TV series executives to be on hand, said Laurence Herszberg, general director of Paris’ audiovisual arts theater Forum des Images and founder of Series Mania,

Though little is known about most projects beyond their titles, they will range widely in market terms, according to Forum organizers.

“We have tried to establish a good balance between edgier projects which may go to pay TV operators or public broadcasters – maybe four-to-five belong in this category – and some more high-concept dramas, while also opening up to more mainstream projects,” said Francesco Capurro, the Co-production Forum co-ordinator.

“Very high concept,” Capurro observed, and pretty sure to spark interest at the Co-production Forum, Endemol Shine Italy’s “Romans in L.A.” is set in the near-future where scientists manage to bring back to life the bodies of real Romans who lived during the Roman Empire.

Reportedly a dark comedy about a girl who works in a morgue, ‘Dead Meet’ is set up at London-based Eleventh Hour Films, which has produced scripted series such as “Foyle’s War,” “New Blood” and “Vexed.”

At this year’s Forum, “you have projects which dare to take place in very strange environments,” Herszberg.

Targeting large audiences, Belgian TV drama project “The Alert” turns on whistleblowers. It marks yet another move into TV drama production by a Belgian movie production company, here Belgium’s Wrong Men, which co-produced Tom Holland feature “Pilgrimage.”

Also to be pitched in Paris, and a slice of Russian Noir, “The Conductor From St. Petersburg” (aka “Moscow Noir”) adapts the crime novel of the same title by Sweden’s Paul Leander Engstrom. Unfurling in get-rich-fast Russia of the early 2000s, the book turned on two Swedish friends – one an attorney, the other an investment banker – who both aim to make a killing from a big deal made by petrol giant RusOil.

Beyond these projects, and the already announced “Freud,” sourced from the Berlinale’s Drama Series Days, producers have kept the wraps on most of the projects to be presented at the Forum.

“The Co-production Forum is a place to spot new content. We have selected projects which are new and fresh,” said Capurro.

He went on to point out that nine more projects, fruit of a new scriptwriting mentor program with the Torino TV Lab, would also be unveiled at the Forum’s Series Lab. Another initiative, Bestseller to Box Office, will see five literary agents talk up the small screen adaptation potential of literary properties.

The identity and caliber of producers behind the projects serve to suggest their quite possibly higher-end budgets and artistic ambitions as well as hinting at emerging industry trends.

Founded by Carole Scotta (pictured) and a producer of “The Young Pope,” “The Last Panthers” and the original “The Returned,” Paris-based Haut et Court TV is teaming with Tel Aviv’s Masha Productions, the company behind Stana Katic AXN thriller “Absentia,” as well as Israel-based Spiro Films, best known as a movie producer (“Afterthought”), to produce the series “Fertile Crescent.”

TF1’s production-sales house Newen has linked to Keshet Intl., Israel’s major production-sales force, to develop a second France-Israel series, “The Steins.” Pitched at Series Mania, the two series underscores what Capurro described as a burgeoning France-Israel TV production axis as Israeli companies look increasingly to France as a production partner.

Screening Belgian pubcaster RTBF’s “Public Enemy” and “The Break” and the Lagardère-sold “Beau Sejour,” last year’s Series Mania marked the emergence of Belgian Noir as an international TV fiction force. One year on, its Co-Production Forum will reveal two projects from prestigious Dutch film-TV production houses: “David,” a comedy from Lemming Film (“The Lobster”), and “The Faction,” from Submarine, whose “Winnie” won a Sundance Fest world cinema best directing award this January. Whether “David” and “The Faction” have much in common remains to be seen.

A further Forum project, “Girl on a Wire,” is produced by Studio Lambert, founded by CEO Steven Lambert (pictured, right), and owned by Discovery/Liberty Global’s All3Media. Best known for entertainment formats (“Undercover Boss,” “Gogglebox”), Studio Lambert has been pushing hard into drama since early 2015.

Co-launched by Jaume Roures (pictured, left), Mediapro’s “The Head” is an early original production from one of Southern Europe’s biggest film-TV indie companies, Spain’s Mediapro Group, a producer on “The Young Pope.” Over the last year, Mediapro has moved waves hiring “Homeland” producer and ex-Keshet exec Ran Telem, as well as buying into Daniel Burman’s Burman Office in Argentina.

Nordisk Film Production, producer of TV series “The Team” and Oscar-nominated movie “Land of Mine,” will present a Norwegian project, “Twin.”

Also at the Forum’s putting sessions, “Neo Paris” signals a rapid return to Series Mania for French helmer/producer Tonie Marshall’s Tabo Tabo Films which lead produced Lucie Borleteau’s “Cannabis,” a world premiere at last year’s edition. Of further projects, ’M.A.D.’ is from Copenhagen Film Commission founder Ulrik Bolt, now a producer at Denmark-based Arena Film; developed at Wild Horses, a TV production company with offices in Paris, Lille and Belgium, “Milites Christi” weighs in as a Crusades drama. “The Last Socialist Artifact” is produced by Zagreb-based Kinorama (“Hush”), an established movie production force.

The Co-Production Forum’s jury members are: Jury president, Francesca Orsi, HBO co-head of drama; Thomas Bourguignon, a producer at KWAI; Piv Bernth, head of drama at Danish pubcaster DR; Henrik Pabst, managing director at German production-sales company Red Arrow International; and Pilar Perez Roel, head of acquisitions at DCD Rights. Series Mania runs April 13-23.

PROJECTS SELECTED FOR THE 2017 SERIES MANIA CO-PRODUCTION FORUM:

“The Alert,” Wrong Men, Belgium

“The Conductor from St Petersburg”/“Moscow Noir,” Black Spark Film & TV, Sweden

“David,” Lemming Film, The Netherlands

“Dead Meet,” Eleventh Hour Films Limited, United Kingdom

“The Faction,” Submarine, The Netherlands

“Fertile Crescent,” Masha Productions/Spiro Films/Haut et Court TV, Israel/France

“Freud,” Bavaria Fernsehproduktion, Germany/Austria

“Girl on a Wire,” Studio Lambert, United Kingdom

“The Head,” Mediapro, Spain

“M.A.D,” Arena Film, Denmark

“Milites Christi,” Wild Horses, France

“Neo Paris,” Tabo Tabo Films, France

“Romans in L.A,” Endemol Shine Italy, Italy

“The Last Socialist Artefact,” Kinorama, Croatia

“The Steins,” Newen/Keshet International, France/Israel

“Twin,” Nordisk Film Production, Norway