Robert Pattinson’s ‘Good Time’ Gets August Release in U.S.

A24 has set an Aug. 11 release date in the U.S. for Robert Pattinson’s crime caper “Good Time.”

The film, from Josh and Benny Safdie, will make its world premiere as a competition title at this year’s 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. The film also stars Benny Safdie, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Buddy Duress, and Barkhad Abdi.

The film follows a bank robber’s race to evade the police dragnet that threatens to send him behind bars. Josh and Benny Safdie directed the movie from a screenplay by Josh Safdie and Ronald Bronstein.

Variety first reported the A24 acquisition in October.

The Safdie brothers are well known in the indie film community for their work on “Go Get Some Rosemary” and “Heaven Knows What.” Pattinson shot to fame as the brooding vampire in the “Twilight” films and has starred in David Cronenberg films “Map to the Stars” and “Cosmopolis,” and is appearing in the James Gray drama “Lost City of Z.”

“Good Time” is produced by Elara Pictures, the Safdie brothers, Sebastian Bear-McClard, Paris Latsis, Terry Dougas, and Oscar Boyson, and was financed by Hercules Film Fund. Elara Pictures and Rhea Films were the production companies. Jean-Luc De Fanti executive produced.