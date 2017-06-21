San Sebastian: Ricardo Darín To Be Honored at San Sebastian

BARCELONA – Argentina’s Ricardo Darín will receive the San Sebastian Film Festival’s Donostia Award for career achievement on Sept. 26. The prize is the highest distinction given by the highest-profile fest in the Spanish-speaking world.

The Donostia Award was launched in 1986 and began by recognizing stars from Hollywood classic era –Gregory Peck, Bette Davis, Glenn Ford– to later expand to eminent and far more recent U.S, and European figures such as Al Pacino, Michael Caine and Susan Sarandon.

Buenos Aires-born Darín will receive the award at a presentation of Santiago Mitre’s “The Summit.” Via its Donostia Award, the festival will honor one of most charismatic and well-known of contemporary Latin-American actors who has worked with many of the Spanish-speaking world’s most prestigious filmmakers including Juan José Campanella, Adolfo Aristarain, Pablo Trapero, Fabián Bielinsky, Fernando Trueba, Cesc Gay and Mitre.

Darín is the second Latin-American actor distinguished with the honor, after Benicio del Toro in 2014. Darín’s recognition is in line with San Sebastian aim of strengthening links with Latin America, seen in its thriving Latin-American Co-production Forum, launched by fest director José Luis Rebordinos in 2011.

A co-production between K&S Films and La Union de los Ríos (Argentina), MOD Producciones (Spain) and Maneki Films (France), “The Summit” was also penned by Mitre and offers two intertwining plots –one focused on the personal life of an Argentine president, played by Darin, and the other depicting the political intrigue at a Latin American summit. Alongside Darín, Dolores Fonzi, Érica Rivas, Elena Anaya, Daniel Giménez Cacho and Christian Slater figure in the cast. The feature world premiered in Cannes’ One Certain Regard and is sold by Spain’s Film Factory Entertainment. It will be released in U.S. on Aug. 18 via Warner Bros Pictures International.

Darin’s career dates back to when he was five and began acting in TV series. His international breakthrough came with Fabian Bielinsky’s “Nine Queens.” Some of his most noteworthy performances have been in movies of Juan José Campanella’s, led by “The Secret in Their Eyes” who won a best foreign-language Academy Award). Darin also starred in ”Son of the Bride,” nominated for an Academy Award, ”Moon of Avellaneda,” also from Campanella, Fernando Trueba’s “The Dancer and the Thief,” Sebastián Borenzstein’s “Kóblic,” Damián Szifron’s “Wild Tales” and Pablo Trapero’s “White Elephant.”

Though he can shown large range, if there’s a Darín touch, perhaps its the light and tender irony he gives to many of his characters.

Spanish director Manuel Gutiérrez Aragón said of Darín: “All the characters he plays seem to have been especially written for him and only for him to play them. Darín lends transparency to characters he embodies.”

On of Latin America’s most bankable actors, whose presence can help pre-sell a movie, Darin’s selectiveness with the films he stars in has made his involvement an important pointer to a movie’s quality.

“The Secret of Their Eyes,” earned $6.4 million for Sony Pictures Classics in 2010 and “Wild Tales,” another Sony Pictures Classics pickup accumulated $44 million worldwide, a standout figure for a Spanish-language feature.

Darín took the best actor Silver Shell Award in San Sebastian for Cesc Gay’s “Truman.”