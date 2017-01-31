Spanish director, Pedro Almodovar is set as the president of the jury that will judge the main competition at this year’s 70th edition of the Cannes film festival.

The announcement was made Tuesday by the festival via social media and on its own website.

“For its 70th edition, the Festival de Cannes is delighted to welcome a unique and hugely popular artist. His works have already carved out an eternal niche in the history of film,” said the festival in a statement. “A long and loyal friendship binds Pedro Almodovar to the Festival, where he was a member of the Jury under the presidency of Gérard Depardieu,’ said the President of the Festival, Pierre Lescure and Delegate-General Thierry Fremaux.”

Five of Almodovar’s films have played in competition at the festival: “All About my Mother” (aka “Todo Sobre mi Madre”,) “Volver,” “Broken Embraces” (aka “Los Abrazos Rotos,) “The Skin I Live In,” and “Julieta.” His “Bad Education” (aka “La Mala Educacion”) also opened the Festival in 2004.

“I am grateful, honoured and a bit overwhelmed. I am aware of the responsibility that entails being the president of the jury and I hope to be up to the job. I can only tell that I’ll devote myself, body and soul, to this task, that it is both a privilege and a pleasure,” Almodovar said in a prepared statement.

The Festival will take place from Wednesday May 17 to Sunday May 28 May 2017. The official selection and members of the jury will be announced in mid-April.