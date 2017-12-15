Palm Springs Hotter Than Ever: Places to Eat, Drink, Stay

The retro-chic charm of Palm Springs never gets old. The natural beauty of the Coachella Valley, pleasant winter weather and slow pace are a welcome anti-

dote to urban life. Hence Palm Springs’ appeal to New Yorkers (who can now fly daily from JFK direct via Jet Blue through May 1) and Southern Californians who can now sit back in a Tesla (via Tesloop) for shared rides to select desert destinations. Here are some new restaurants, hotels and updated oldies designed to entice and entertain stressed out city dwellers.

Bluesy Hideaway

Holiday House

Need a quiet retreat steps from downtown Palm Springs? The Holiday House’s 28-rooms have no TVs or telephones and there are no guests under 21 allowed. The team behind Sparrows Lodge and designer Mark D. Sikes have remade this 1951-built boutique property in blue hues. Some rooms have outdoor showers; others have mountain views; each is unique. There are loaner bikes, a casual bar and plenty of designer details. Breakfast included.

200 W. Arenas Road, 760-320-8866, holidayhouseps.com

Craft Cocktail HQ

Truss & Twine

Set off busy Palm Canyon, Truss & Twine presents expertly mixed cocktails from every era, whether pre-Prohibition to Tiki mainstays like Planter’s Punch or original inventions. Because the sister property is Workshop Kitchen + Bar, expect tasty bar bites, charcuterie and playful takes on comfort food.

800 N. Palm Canyon Dr., Suite F, 760-699-7294, trussandtwine.com

Hidden Bar

Counter Reformation at the Parker

The vibe at the Parker is always a bit cheeky. Counter Reformation is the hotel’s secluded wine bar with a menu of small plates and charcuterie. A former confessional, presumably culled from a Catholic Church, is the centerpiece of this cozy wine bar with red accents. Design maestro Jonathan Adler completely refreshed the property’s look over the last two years, from room decor to the ultra-posh indoor pool and spa.

4200 E. Palm Canyon Dr., 760-770-5000, theparkerpalmsprings.com

Chef’s Turf

King’s Highway, Ace Hotel & Swim Club

The Ace is known as party central. As of February, celebrated chef Carlos Salgado (of Costa Mesa’s critically acclaimed Taco Maria) has upped the hotel’s food game. His seasonal menu at the Ace’s Googie-style diner, King’s Highway, offers on trend must- haves like Avocado toast and buttermilk friend chicken. He’s added Mexican-influenced dishes including Duroc pork carnitas tacos and steak frites Mexicaine, along with creative vegetarian options. Specially cultivated heirloom blue corn is used to make the restaurant’s signature blue corn tortillas. Poolside and in-room dining comes from Salgado’s flavorful repertoire, too.

701 E. Palm Canyon Dr., 760-325-9900, acehotel.com

Freshman Player

Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs Hotel

The five-story, 153-room Kimpton Rowan brings verticality and urbanity to the mostly horizontal city. There’s a rooftop bar and pool with extensive mountain views Coachella Valley and San Jacinto, a Mediterranean café and 4 Saints, the hotel’s upscale eatery, also on the roof. The look is desert modern, cool and contemporary with custom art and colorful tiles throughout — even as bed headboards. Located at Tahquitz Canyon Way and S. Palm Canyon Drive, the hotel is directly across from the Palm Springs Art Museum (a PSIFF venue) and anchors a new shopping area. There’s a 2,500 sq.-ft. top floor presidential suite with wraparound balconies for those who want to splurge. Pets are welcome and guests can make use of the hotel’s loaner bikes.

100 W. Tahquitz Canyon Way, 760-904-5015, kimptonhotels.com

Restored Oasis

Ingleside Inn & Melvyn’s Restaurant

Now owned and operated by the San Francisco-based hospitality firm PlumpJack Group, and restored to its Spanish Colonial Revival origins, the 30-room Ingleside Inn has gracious grounds, a grand pool and the artfully refreshed Melvyn’s Restaurant. Stop in for a dirty martini (Frank Sinatra’s favorite) and relish the property’s return to old school glamour.

200 W. Ramon Road, 760-325-0046, inglesideinn.com

Coming Soon

Sandfish Sushi & Whiskey

North Palm Springs was often overlooked until the Arrive Hotel opened. The Draughtsman soon followed and Sandfish is set to open in January remaking this once quiet stretch. Creative sushi dishes are from chef/owner Engin Onural (of El Paseo’s The Venue Sushi Bar & Sake Lounge). Libations will include a wide selection of premium Japanese sake and whiskey. The interior melds Japanese and Scandinavian design.

1557 N. Palm Canyon Dr., 760-537-1022, sandfishps.com