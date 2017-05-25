New York’s Museum of the Moving Image Celebrates Film Movement’s 15th Anniversary (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES — Naji Abu Nowar’s Academy Award-nominated “Theeb,” Maysaloun Hamoud’s “In Between” and Lucia Puenzo’s “XXY” screen in a 15-title film series presented by New York’s Museum of the Moving Image to pay tribute to New New York-based independent distributor Film Movement.

Entitled Film Movement: A 15th Anniversary Celebration, the screening series runs June 8 through July 2.

The showcase could easily have shown other titles: Film Movement, a distributor of award-winning independent and foreign films, has released over 250 features and shorts. Its chosen titles, however, includes at least six first features. Two, the most recent, come from or have chosen to ficus on the Middle East: U.K.-born Naji Abu Nowar’s “Theeb,” a WWI-era adventure film shot in Jordan; and Maysaloun Hamoud’s “In Between,” from Arab-Israeli writer-director Maysaloun Hamoud, a female friendship dramedy, which proved one of the most notable of international debuts last year. Lending further recognition to the title, Hamoud is this year’s recipient at Cannes of a Young Talents award, given by Isabelle Huppert.

With a strong focus on Latin America, a seemingly bottomless well of new talent over the last 15 years, the showcase also highlights the first feature of Lucia Puenzo, “XXY,”as well as the debuts of two significant European auteurs: German Maren Ade’s intriguing “The Forest for the Trees,” who went on direct “Toni Erdmann,” and Alice Rohrwacher’s “Corpo Celeste,” about an Italian girl preparing for confirmation.

The film series is studded with titles which illustrated (“Somer’s Town”) or confirmed a hallmark style (“Lake Tahoe”) or announced an artistic focus which has spread over much of the world, such as the blurring of boundaries between fiction and documentary in “Alamar.”

Film Movement: A 15th Anniversary Celebration also highlights the distributor’s drive into heritage titles with four recently acquired titles following its launch of a Film Movement Classics division in 2015: “Full Moon in Paris,” Eric Rohmer comedy of manners, “Boiling Point,” a blackly comic Takeshi Kitano crime thriller; “Kamikaze ’89,” starring Rainer Werner Fassbinder); and Marleen Gorris’ foreign-language Oscar winning “Antonia’s Line,” a feel-good celebration of five generations of independent-minded women.

“With an innovative distribution strategy including theatrical runs and a film-of-the-month club, and a library of new films from the international festival circuit and classics by established directors, Film Movement plays a vital cultural role in introducing the best in global cinema to American audiences,” said chief curator David Schwartz.

Added Film Movement president Michael E. Rosenberg: “The series reflects the intense care shown by David Schwartz and his team at this iconic New York cultural institution in selecting titles that truly reflect the vision of our company.”

