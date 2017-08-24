Film News Roundup: Netflix to Release Lady Gaga Documentary in September

In today’s film news roundup, Netflix announces a release for its Lady Gaga documentary, FilmRise picks up “The Secret Life of Lance Letscher,” and the Hollywood Film Awards announce a donation to the MPTF.

RELEASE DATE

Netflix has set a Sept. 22 release date for “ ,” a portrait of a year in the life of Lady Gaga. The documentary will premiere at this year’s Toronto International Film Festival.

Chris Moukarbel directed the documentary, aimed at showing an unguarded look at Gaga through a series of personal highs and lows and the culmination of a year’s emotional journey.

“It is a rare moment when one is invited behind the curtain to witness the raw truth of an individual, even more so when that person happens to be one of the most recognizable, influential and scrutinized public figures in culture today,” said Lisa Nishimura, VP of original documentaries for Netflix. “Director Chris Moukarbel deftly brings us into Lady Gaga’s intimate world; allowing us to experience the drive, conflict, passion, complexity and deeply personal creative process behind this singular artist.”

“Gaga: Five Foot Two” is produced by Heather Parry for Live Nation Productions, Bobby Campbell for Mermaid Films, and Moukarbel. Executive producers are Michael Rapino, Kim Ray, Lisa Nishimura, and Benjamin Cotner.

ACQUISITIONS

FilmRise has acquired worldwide rights to the Sandra Adair’s directorial debut “The Secret Life of Lance Letscher” for a release in late 2017.

The documentary had its world premiere at the 2017 South by Southwest Film Festival. The film is an overview of the Austin-based visual artist’s life and work — which include intricate collages, sculptures, and installations.

Adair is a frequent collaborator with Richard Linklater, working as his longtime editor. Their shared credits include “Boyhood,” “Dazed and Confused,” “Everybody Wants Some,” and the Before Trilogy.

“The Secret Life of Lance Letscher” was produced by Kristi Frazier and Adair and executive produced by Jill and Robert Turner. The deal was negotiated between Danny Fisher and Max Einhorn of FilmRise with Eric Sloss of Cinetic Media.

AWARD SHOWS

Dick Clark Productions has announced that its 21st annual Hollywood Film Awards will benefit the Motion Picture Television Fund.

The awards show will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Nov. 5 and honor films and actors along with awards for cinematography, visual effects, film composing, costume design, editing, production design, sound and makeup, and hairstyling.

“MPTF supports over 5,000 entertainment industry families through a variety of services annually and depends on the support of everyone in our community to make these programs and services possible,” said Jeffrey Katzenberg, Chairman of MPTF Foundation. “The generous support of Dick Clark Productions allows us to further our mission and provide a culture of caring to members of our industry in times of need.”