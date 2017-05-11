Biopic About Muhammad Ali’s Brother in the Works

Goalpost Film has partnered with Evan J. Bochetto to produce a feature film based on the life of Rahman Ali, Muhammad Ali’s only sibling.

The film will trace the brothers’ relationship from humble beginnings in Louisville, Ky., as Rudolph and Cassius Clay Jr., and include Muhammad’s boxing career and the brothers’ civil rights struggles as converted Nation of Islam members (renamed Muhammad and Rahman Ali by Elijah Muhammad). It will culminate in both brothers battling Parkinson’s disease in later life.

Rahman Ali was born 18 months after Muhammad Ali, who passed away June 3 at the age of 74.

“I miss my brother dearly,” said Rahman. “He loved and was kind to people. He was a very generous man and I always felt our lives were blessed. I am so excited that our story as brothers will now be known.”

The brother was a talented boxer in his own right. He dedicated his life to the sport and to his brother’s career, training alongside Ali as his top sparring partner, under the tutelage of Joe Martin and Angelo Dundee.

“We are excited to partner with Evan to bring this momentous story to life,” said Goalpost’s Tristan Whalley. “This unique story is as poignant today as it was when it played out on the streets of Louisville in the 60’s and 70’s. We look forward to developing this important story for the screen.”

Bochetto is the curator and creative director at The Muhammad Ali Childhood Home Museum in Louisville. He also directed, produced, and wrote the short documentary, “Cassius Ali,” currently on exhibit at the museum. The film premiered as part of the 2015 Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards.

Goalpost will be selling the untitled biopic at the Cannes Film Festival. Its slate includes Michael Winterbottom’s “The Trip To Spain,” starring Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon.

The news was first reported by Screen.