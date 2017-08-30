Michelle Pfeiffer Harasses Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Mother!’ Clip (Watch)

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Darren Aronofsky’s enigmatic horror film “Mother!”

In it, Michelle Pfeiffer’s creepy character badgers Jennifer Lawrence about motherhood.

“Why don’t you want to have kids?” Pfeiffer asks. “I know what it’s like when you’re just starting out and you think you have all the time in the world. You’re not going to be so young forever. Have kids. Then you’ll be creating something together.”

Lawrence says nothing but Pfeiffer then asserts, “Oh, you do want them.”

The cryptic film was announced in October of last year and Aronofsky released an alarming teaser poster on Mother’s Day featuring a colorfully illustrated Lawrence holding her heart in her hands.

A previously released teaser revealed little about the plot of the film, besides hinting that Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple living in an isolated home whose lives are interrupted by visitors. The film is billed as a psychological horror-thriller, and is set to include an eclectic cast with Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

“Mother!” has a planned release date of Sept. 15 and is set to have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, in addition to competing at the Venice Film Festival.

Watch the clip from “Mother!” below: