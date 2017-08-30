Michelle Pfeiffer Harasses Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Mother!’ Clip (Watch)

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Mother! Clip Jennifer Lawerence
Screenshot

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Darren Aronofsky’s enigmatic horror film “Mother!”

In it, Michelle Pfeiffer’s creepy character badgers Jennifer Lawrence about motherhood.

“Why don’t you want to have kids?” Pfeiffer asks. “I know what it’s like when you’re just starting out and you think you have all the time in the world. You’re not going to be so young forever. Have kids. Then you’ll be creating something together.”

Related

Jennifer Lawrence Mother!

Watch Jennifer Lawrence in the Official Trailer for Darren Aronofsky’s ‘Mother!’

Lawrence says nothing but Pfeiffer then asserts, “Oh, you do want them.”

The cryptic film was announced in October of last year and Aronofsky released an alarming teaser poster on Mother’s Day featuring a colorfully illustrated Lawrence holding her heart in her hands.

A previously released teaser revealed little about the plot of the film, besides hinting that Lawrence and Javier Bardem play a couple living in an isolated home whose lives are interrupted by visitors. The film is billed as a psychological horror-thriller, and is set to include an eclectic cast with Pfeiffer, Ed Harris, Domhnall Gleeson, and Kristen Wiig.

“Mother!” has a planned release date of Sept. 15 and is set to have its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, in addition to competing at the Venice Film Festival.

Watch the clip from “Mother!” below:

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad