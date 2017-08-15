‘Molly’s Game’ Trailer: Jessica Chastain Is Poker Royalty in Aaron Sorkin’s Directorial Debut

Jessica Chastain is on top of the world for awhile in the first trailer for “Molly’s Game,” which portrays her as the operator of a high-stakes underground poker game before she arrested in the middle of the night by FBI agents.

STXfilms released the trailer Tuesday, first showing Chastain’s Molly Bloom meeting with a high-powered criminal defense lawyer — played by Idris Elba — to deal with a federal investigation.

Molly, a former world-class skier, is shown struggling as a waitress in Los Angeles before her sleazy boss (Jeremy Strong) selects her to run a secret weekly poker game at the Cobra Lounge with famous actors and Wall Street titans showing up. The location becomes enormously successful.

“They were going all in all the time,” she notes.

Michael Cera, Brian d’Arcy James, Chris O’Dowd, Bill Camp, Graham Greene, Claire Rankin and Kevin Costner star. Costner plays Bloom’s father and a psychologist who gets told by his daughter that she’s about to be charged by the feds.

“Well, nobody’s perfect,” he responds.

STX bought the project at the Cannes Film Festival last year for $9 million. It’s Aaron Sorkin’s directorial debut. He adapted the script from the 2014 book “Molly’s Game: From Hollywood’s Elite to Wall Street’s Billionaire Boys Club, My High-Stakes Adventure in the World of Underground Poker.” Mark Gordon, Amy Pascal, and Matt Jackson are producing.

“Molly’s Game” will screen at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival. It opens Nov. 22.