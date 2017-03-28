In the run-up to Mip-TV, Paris-based animation producer-distributor Millimages has picked-up international rights to “Kemy Expedition,” produced by G&G, an animation company based in Seoul, and with offices in Japan, known by its anime productions such as “Kaleido Star,” co-produced with Japanese toon house Gonzo.

A 52-part short-format edutainment show, “Kemy Expedition” centers on Kemy, a small dinosaur, and his two duck friends. As a curious child, Kemy wants to explore his new world. The friends embark on an expedition through a cave connected to a secret base where Kemy explores a documentary world with his magic shuttle. Thanks to it, he discovers the animals’ wildlife and visits extraordinary places.

Blending 3D CGI and live action, the series is targeted at 4-9 kids.

“’Kemy’ will provide children with a lot of answers to their questions about animals and nature, while having fun. Which animal can see the best at night? Which animal has the best sense of smell? How can we explain boreal aurora? It will be a great program for co-viewing too. Especially for parents who don’t have all the answers,” Millimages sales director Grace Lee said.

Millimages produced comedic series “Mölang”, about a rabbit and chicken’s friendship, that has been nominated in the pre’school category at the 2016 Emmy Kids Awards, which take place in Cannes on April 4. “Molang” has proved a best-selling title for Millimages with buyers including Disney (U.S., Latin America, Italy, Germany, Asia Pacific), Cartoonito (U.K.), Télé Québec and BBC Kids (Canada), Al Jazeera (MENA), Carousel and Ani TV (Russia and CIS), and Nordic free TV channels (SVT, MTV3, NRK, RUV).

In further deals which point to the growing links between France and Asia in TV animation – whether that be co-productin, sales or world sales rights acquisitions – “Molang” has been also extensively sold to Asian territories, such as Korea (EBS), Hong Kong (TVB), Thailand (Public TV PBS), Singapore (OKTO) and Taiwan (PTS).

Dialogue-less, “Mölang” is co-produced by Canal Plus France and Catalonia pubcaster TVC.

Millimages is also talking up at MipTV the epic “Pirata & Capitano” and paper-motion and 2D-animated “Paper Port,” both bought by HBO Asia.

Aiming to establish stronger links with Asia, Millimages has taken world sales rights to “Rainbow Chicks”, a pre-school show produced by China’s TThunder Animation.