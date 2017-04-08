Miles Teller is in talks to board the survival story “Adrift,” with Shailene Woodley attached to star and Baltasar Kormákur directing for STX Entertaiment.

“Adrift” is written by Aaron and Jordan Kandell. Kormákur will direct and produce the film under his RVK Studios banner with production set to begin in June. Aaron and Jordan Kandell will also produce.

Woodley came on to “Adrift” during the Berlin Film Festival, where STX began selling rights. She and Teller have collaborated on “The Spectacular Now” and the three “Divergent” movies.

“Adrift” is based on the true story of Tami Oldham who, after being knocked unconscious by the most massive hurricane in the history of the Pacific Ocean, awakens to find her fiancé Richard Sharp badly injured, their boat in ruins, and no means of communication or navigation. She must race against the clock to save herself and the only man she’s ever loved.

Teller will be seen next in Lionsgate’s firefighting drama “Granite Mountain” and Universal’s drama “Thank You for Your Service.” He’s repped by CAA.