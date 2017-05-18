Ben Stiller’s ‘Brad’s Status’ Gets Joint Distribution From Annapurna, Amazon

Megan Ellison’s Annapurna Pictures has joined Amazon Studios for a joint release of Ben Stiller’s comedy “Brad’s Status” and scheduled a Sept. 15 release date in the U.S.

The deal was announced Thursday at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s the second release for Annapurna’s nascent distribution operation, which launches with the Aug. 4 opening of “Detroit,” Kathryn Bigelow’s drama about the race riots of 1967.

Amazon Studios came on to co-finance and handle the North American theatrical release of “Brad’s Status” in October. Mike White directed the movie, which also stars Michael Sheen, Luke Wilson, Jenna Fischer and Austin Abrams.

Sidney Kimmel Entertainment first unveiled the project in July after White brought the project to SKE with Plan B attached. SKE, Plan B, and Dave Bernad are producing. SKE and Amazon are co-financing the film.

Stiller plays the titular Brad who, despite a good career and happy family, is obsessed with the better fortunes of his old friends from school. While escorting his son (played by Abrams) on an East Coast tour of colleges, he is forced to confront his friends and his feelings of failure.

Stiller most recently completed production on Noah Baumbach’s “The Meyerowitz Stories” opposite Dustin Hoffman and Adam Sandler. White’s feature credits include writing “School of Rock,” “The Good Girl,” and “Nacho Libre,” in addition to writing and directing the comedy “Year of the Dog,” starring Molly Shannon and John C. Reilly.

