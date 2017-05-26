Cannes: Martin Scorsese Exec Produced ‘A Ciambra’ Wins Europa Cinemas Label Award

Jonas Carpignano’s “A Ciambra,” which is executive produced by Martin Scorsese, has won the Europa Cinemas Label Award, the first prize it be announced at the Cannes Festival’s 2017 Directors’ Fortnight.

World premiering earlier this week and sold by Luxbox, “A Ciambra” was picked up for North America by Sundance Selects.

Carpignano’s follow-up and semi-sequel to “Mediterranea,” Ciambra stars Pio Amato, who played a secondary character in “Mediterranea,” as a 14-year-old growing up in a Romani community in Calabria.

Sold by Paris-based Luxbox, “A Ciambra” marks the first title to emerge from a film fund set up to support emerging filmmakers via the production partnership of Scorsese and Emma Tillinger Koskoff’s Sikelia Productions and Rodrigo Teixeira’s Sao Paulo-based RT Features.

The Directors’ Fortnight plaudit comes after ‘Mediterranea,’ also acquired by Sundance Selects, won the Critics Week Grand Prize in 2015.

“Jonas Carpignano’s ‘A Ciambra’ is a compelling and accomplished film,” said Scorsese.

He added: “The world is so realized, so intimate, that I felt as if I was living alongside its characters and Carpignano himself. What he does with his young lead, drawing from him a mature and complex performance, is truly remarkable. A moving and beautiful picture.”

“A Ciambra” will now receive the support of the Europa Cinemas Network, with additional promotion and incentives for exhibitors to extend the film’s screen-run.