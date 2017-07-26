Jon Hamm Plays a Hologram Husband in ‘Marjorie Prime’ Trailer (Watch)

Jon Hamm is eternally young, smart and attractive in the trailer for “Marjorie Prime.”

In the movie he portrays a computerized version of the deceased husband of Lois Smith’ titular 86-year-old Marjorie.

“I’ll be right here — I have all the time in the world,” he assures her in the trailer, released Wednesday by distributor FilmRise.

Marjorie’s “Prime” relies on the information from herself and others to develop a more complex understanding of his history. So as their interactions deepen, the family begins to develop diverging accounts of what has transpired in their lives. Geena Davis stars as the daughter of Smith’s character and Tim Robbins portrays the son in law.

“She’s nicer to that thing than she is to me,” Davis laments in the trailer.

“Marjorie Prime,” directed by Michael Almereyda and based on Jordan Harrison’s play of the same name, debuted in January at the Sundance Film Festival. The film won the Sloan Feature Film Prize, which includes a $20,000 cash award. The award jury cited its “imaginative and nuanced depiction of the evolving relationship between humans and technology, and its moving dramatization of how intelligent machines can challenge our notions of identity, memory and mortality.”

FilmRise opens “Marjorie Prime” on Aug. 18. Watch the trailer below: