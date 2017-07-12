Locarno: Isabelle Huppert as ‘Madame Hyde,’ Fanny Ardant as a Transgender

ROME — The Locarno Film Festival has unveiled a rich mix of titles spanning many genres for its 70th edition marked by a strong French presence that will include Isabelle Huppert playing a physics teacher who undergoes a major personality shift in “Madame Hyde” and Fanny Ardant playing a man who has had a sex change in “Lola Pater.”

As in past editions, the lineup of the prominent Swiss fest dedicated to indie cinema comprises new works by auteurs known on the festival circuit such as Noemie Lvovsky, Anup Singh, F.J. Ossang, Wang Bing, Annemarie Jacir, and a posthumous pic by Raul Ruiz, along with potential discoveries.

The competition comprises 14 world premiers, four of which by first-time directors.

Lvovsky’s “Tomorrow and Thereafter,” a dark fable about a 10-year-old girl living with an unstable mother, will open the fest August 2 on Locarno’s 8,000-seat Piazza Grande. The French director/actor, who plays the mother, Matthew Amalric (“Quantum of Solace”), who plays the father, and young protagonist Luce Saint-Jean will be in tow.

Four French world premiers on the Piazza Grande also include Nadir Mokneche’s transgender-themed “Lola Pater,” which reps “a very interesting acting challenge” for Ardant (pictured) said fest artistic director Carlo Chatrian; “Chien,” a black comedy by director/actor Vincent Macaigne, about a meek man who becomes a dog; and boxing drama “Sparring,” which is actor Samuel Jouy’s directorial debut, toplining Mathieu Kassowitz (“Amelie”).

Besides underlining the strong French contingent, Chatrian noted that this year’s Piazza Grande selection is “driven by strong performances.”

Indian megastar Irrfan Khan (“Life of Pi”, “The Amazing Spider-Man”) and France-based Iranian indie darling Golshifteh Farahani (“Paterson”) are expected to make the trek to promote Swiss-Indian director Anup Singh’s Rajastan-set “The Song of Scorpions,” which mixes Bollywood tropes with harsh reality since its basic theme is “sexual violence against Indian women,” said Chatrian.

Focus Features spy pic “Atomic Blonde” and Netflix’s sci-fi thriller “What Happened to Monday” will screen on the Piazza Grande sans talent in tow.

Locarno’s Piazza Grande titles will compete for the Variety Piazza Grande Award given by Variety critics to the best fest title launching from Europe’s largest open-air venue and combining artistic excellence and commercial potential.

Serge Bozon’s “Madame Hyde,” starring Isabelle Huppert as a meek physics professor in a provincial lycee who becomes the dangerous Madame Hyde after being struck by lightening, is among standouts in the diverse competition. Another notable entry is late great Chilean auteur Raul Ruiz’s “La Telenovela Errante,” an unfinished film he shot in Chile the 1990’s, now completed by his widow and regular editor Valeria Sarmiento. “The idea was to tell the story of post-Pinochet Chile by doing it soap-opera style,” said Chatrian.

The diverse competition also comprises black-and-white thriller/noir “9 Doigts” directed France’s by F.J. Ossang (“Dharma Guns”), which Chatrian called “in some ways a homage to Jacques Tourneur,” the French film director known for classic noir “Out of the Past”; “Good Manners,” a gender-bending pic by Brazilian directing duo Marco Dutra and Juliana Rojas (“Hard Labor) which “starts as a social comedy, becomes almost an erotic thriller, then veers into horror”; and Palestinian director Annemarie Jacir’s “Wajib,” a drama with comedic elements about an estranged father and son, played respectively by prominent Palestinian-Israeli actors Mohammad Bakri and Saleh Bakri, working together for the first time.

Other competition standouts include U.S. director Travis Wilkerson’s film/theater hybrid “Did You Wonder Who Fired the Gun,” in a new version which is world-premiering; two films at South by South West, L.A-set noir “Gemini,” directed by Aaron Katz, and Harry Dean Stanton-starrer “Lucky” by John Carrol Lynch; and German director Jan Speckenbach’s middle aged couple crisis drama “Freedom.”

Italy is repped by dramedy “The Asteroids,” about alienation in the economic-crisis-ridden Italian provinces, directed by Germano Maccioni, at his feature film debut. Another first work is Romanian director black comedy Andrei Cretulescu’s black comedy “Charleston” about two men with polar opposite characters bound by being both lovers of the same woman, who dies.

Swiss director Dominik Locher is in the running for a Golden Leopard with drama “Goliath” about a nuclear plant worker named David who starts taking taking steroids after he and his pregnant girlfriend are beaten up, and then becomes a manic, and violent, body builder.

“Goliath” has a companion piece of sorts in Canadian director Denis Cote’s latest feature doc “A Skin So Soft,” which follows six body builders, filmed as people “with an innocent gaze,” said Chatrian.

China is present with prominent documaker Wang Bing’s “Mrs. Fang” and visual artist Xu Bing’s “Dragonfly Eyes,” which is a montage of Chinese closed circuit camera footage which is used “as a laboratory to create a fictional story,” said Chatrian.

The Locarno artistic director said this year he went for more audience-friendly works “centred around human emotions rather than visual language considerations,” he noted.

“I think that’s important, given the [dehumanized] times we live in,” he added.

The closer will celebrate Swiss hard rock band “Gotthard” with docu “Gotthard —One Life, One Soul,” directed by Kevin Merz, screening on the Piazza Grande.

2017 Locarno Lineup

PIAZZA GRANDE

“Stories of Love That Cannot Belong to This World,” Francesca Comencini, Italy

“Atomic Blonde,” David Leitch, U.S.

“Chien,” Samuel Benchetrit, France

“Tomorrow and Thereafter” Noemie Lvovsky, France

“Three Peaks” Jan Zabeil, Germany, Italy

“Gotthard – One Life, One Soul,” Kevin Merz, Italy

“I Walked With a Zombie,” Jacques Turner, U.S.

“Iceman,” Feliz Randau, Germany, Italy, Austria

“Let The Corpses Tan,” Helene Cattet and Bruno Forzani, Belgium, France

“Lola Pater,” Nadir Mokneche, France

“Sicilia!,” Jean-Marie Straub, Italy, France, Germany

“Sparring,” Samuel Jouy, France

“The Big Sick,” Michael Showalter, U.S.

“The Song of Scorpions,” Anup Singh, Switzerland, France

“What Happened to Monday,” Tommy Wirkola, U.K.

INTERNATIONAL COMPETITION

“9 Doigts,” F.J. Ossang, France, Portugal

“Good Manners,” Juliana Rojas & Marco Dutra, Brazil

“Charleston,” Andrei Cretulescu, France, Romania

“Did You Wonder Who Fired The Gun,” Travis Wilkerson, U.S.

“Freedom,” Jan Speckenbach, Germany

“Gemini,” Aaron Katz, U.S.

“Gli Asteroidi,” Germano Maccioni, Italy

“Goliath,” Dominik Locher, Switzerland

“Good Luck,” Ben Russell, France, Germania

“La Telenovela Errante,” Raul Ruiz, Chile

“Lucky,” John Carroll Lynch, U.S.

“Madame Hyde,” Serge Bozon, France

“Mrs. Fang,” Wang Bing,” China, Germany

“Dragonfly Eyes,” Xu Bing, Cina

“A Skin So Soft,” Denis Cote, Canada

“Winter Brothers,” Hlynur Palmason, Denmark, Iceland

“Wajib,” Annemarie Jacir, Palestine, France