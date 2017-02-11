The Locarno Festival is focusing its First Look industry initiative on films from the Baltics, and turning its Signs of Life section, dedicated to edgy experimental cinema, into a competitive sidebar.

First Look, which is dedicated to films in post, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Baltic cinema, with a focus on Estonian, Latvian and Lithuanian works. Between five and seven projects will be selected to be screened for sales agents, buyers, and programmers during Locarno’s Industry Days. The projects will also be awarded cash prizes.

This year’s First Look Jury comprises Cannes Critics’ Week artistic director Charles Tesson, SXSW Film Festival chief Janet Pierson, and Sylvain Auzou, who is deputy director of the Venice Film Festival’s Venice Days section.

Signs of Life started in 2014 as a non-competitive Locarno section dedicated to new visual languages and formats in moviemaking.

The 70th edition of the Locarno fest, which is dedicated to indie cinema, will run Aug. 2-12.