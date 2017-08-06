Locarno: Alliance For Development Fosters Co-Productions Among Countries Where French, German, and Italian are Spoken

LOCARNO, Switzerland — The third edition of the Locarno Industry Days’ Alliance for Development initiative, which aims to help develop and co-produce projects from France, Germany, Italy and Switzerland by facilitating cooperation between the existing co-development funds in these countries, wrapped on a positive note Sunday after two days of curated meetings, panels and networking events.

Participating co-development funds link France’s famed CNC, Italy’s MiBACT, and Germany’s FFA. Nine projects were chosen among those that tap into this coin with Switzerland seen as their natural co-producing partner.

“We give the chosen projects an opportunity to match-up with the professionals attending the Locarno Industry Days, highlighting the best assets of each country involved, and aiming to create a solid market-oriented model,” said Nadia Dresti, Locarno’s Deputy Artistic Director and Head of International.

Alliance for Development goes beyond being a mere co-production platform since it allows for time to evaluate projects in the development phase and comprises events and opportunities for producers to meet with regional film commissions and funds, and to really delve into the markets of these neighbouring territories. It is also open to producers from other countries where French, German, and Italian are spoken.

Case in point is standout project “My Kin,” an ISIS-themed thriller which Belgian producer Hubert Toint (“Darwin’s Nightmare”) is now in advanced negotiations to board alongside Italy’s Pilar Saavedra, who is the main producer via her Moliwood shingle, and Antoine de Clermont Tonnere MACT productions in France.

In “My Kin” a French man of Arabic descent infiltrates ISIS seeking revenge for his parents’ murder. His father was a Arab/French policeman. “To tackle a theme like ISIS, which is so current and still developing, naturalism is a limitation,” said Italian director Gigi Roccati. “So there will be a magical realism aspect.” Roccati’s first feature “Babylon Sisters” screened recently at the London Indian Film Festival.

Selected projects in 2017: