Festival favorite “Lipstick Under My Burkha,” which has been not been allowed to screen in India, will open the Indian Film Festival Los Angeles’ 15th edition on April 5. The fest will close with Venice Film Festival award winner “Hotel Salvation” on April 9.

The Indian film censor board refused to allow a theatrical release for “Burkha,” citing “sexual scenes, abusive words and audio pornography” in the film, which has won kudos at the Tokyo film festival and the Mumbai fest.

“Lipstick” director Alankrita Shrivastava will attend the fest, as will Adil Hussain, star of “Hotel Salvation.” The fest moves this year to Regal L.A. Live Barco Innovation Center.

The rest of the lineup includes two world premieres, five North American bows, five U.S. premieres and 11 that will be new to Los Angeles. Last year’s jury winner, “Interrogation,” was submitted as India’s foreign-language Oscar entry.

Other films in the lineup are “A Death in the Gunj,” actress Konkona Sen Sharma’s directorial debut; Ananya Kasaravalli’s “The Chronicles of Hari,” co-written with her father, Girish, and Gopalkrishna Pai; Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy’s “Billion Color Story”; Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s “Once Again”; and Suman Mukhopadhyay’s “Incomplete.”

Besides the feature films, the slate includes several documentaries and shorts.

“As India’s diverse array of talented filmmakers continues to be recognized around the world for their compelling and daring work, IFFLA is extremely proud to collect the best films from emerging voices and experienced masters and present them to Los Angeles,” said Mike Dougherty, director of programming.