Hindi indie “Lipstick Under My Burkha,” which has been banned by the Indian film censor board, is continuing its march through film festivals around the country. After opening the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, Alankrita Shrivastava’s women-centric movie will launch the New York Indian Film Festival on April 30 at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian followed by a fundraising gala.

Khushboo Ranka and Vinay Shukla’s “An Insignificant Man” will be the centerpiece of the festival on May 3, while Milind Dhaimade’s “You Are My Sunday” will close the fest May 7.

44 docs, features and shorts will unspool at the fest in not only Hindi and English but also Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Marathi, Bengali and Gujarati languages. The films come from four South Asian countries: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangla Desh.

Other highlights of the festival include siblings Deepa and Dilip Mehta presenting their “Anatomy of a Violence” and “Mostly Sunny,” respectively; Konkona Sen Sharma’s “A Death in the Gunju,” and tributes to the late Om Puri and Satyajit Ray.

Following the screening of the closing-night film at Mason Hall on the Baruch College campus, there will be an awards ceremony and gala. During the week films will be shown at Village East Cinemas.

The New York Indian Film Festival is organized by the Indo-American Arts Council. For tickets and more information visit http://www.iaac.us.