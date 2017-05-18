Mel Gibson, Vince Vaughn’s Police Brutality Thriller Nabbed by Lionsgate

Lionsgate has acquired U.S. distribution rights to the upcoming crime thriller “Dragged Across Concrete,” starring Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn, at the start of the Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will release the film through its Summit Entertainment label. Producers unveiled the project at the Berlin Film Festival in February.

Gibson and Vaughn play cops who are suspended when a video of their strong-arm tactics gets wide attention. They then descend into the criminal underworld to exact vengeance. Production will start on July 17 in Vancouver.

“Dragged Across Concrete” is written and directed by “Bone Tomahawk” director S. Craig Zahler, and produced by Keith Kjarval of Unified Pictures, Dallas Sonnier of Cinestate, Jack Heller of Assemble Media, and Sefton Fincham of Look to the Sky Films. The executive producers are The Fyzz Facility’s Wayne Marc Godfrey and Robert Jones, along with Fantasy 6 and Victory Square Labs’ Shafin Diamond.

“We are delighted to be working again with Mel Gibson, who helmed our double Oscar winner ‘Hacksaw Ridge,’ along with Vince Vaughn and the great production team behind this film,” said Jason Constantine, Lionsgate’s president of acquisitions and co-productions. “It’s a double treat to have screenwriter S. Craig Zahler also direct what will be an intense film for audiences.”

Sonnier and Heller previously served as producers on “Bone Tomahawk” and “Brawl in Cell Block 99,” starring Vaughn, which Zahler also wrote and directed. Kjarval has produced films including “A Single Shot,” “Rudderless,” “Vincent N Roxxy,” and “The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete.”

The deal was negotiated for Lionsgate by Constantine, Eda Kowan, and Elizabeth Hopkins. The deal was brokered by WME Global and CAA Film Finance and Sales Group on behalf of Unified Pictures and the filmmakers.

WME and attorneys Deborah Klein & Peter Sample represented Vaughn. CAA and attorneys Tom Hansen & Don Steele represented Gibson. Zahler is represented by UTA, Cinestate, and Ziffren Law. Bloom is handling international sales of the picture at Cannes.